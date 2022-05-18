How to watch the Elon Musk documentary Elon Musk's Crash Course online

Elon Musk's fans and skeptics alike will want to watch the Elon Musk documentary Elon Musk's Crash Course online to see how The New York Times handles an investigative look at Musk and Tesla's work developing self-driving technology. The film, based on first-hand accounts was just announced to debut — and arrives later this week.

Elon Musk documentary start time, channel Elon Musk’s Crash Course debuts Friday (May 20) on FX and Hulu at 10 p.m. ET

The film, according to a press release, paints its picture with first hand accounts of how Tesla's Autopilot technology is connected to "several deaths and dozens of other accidents that Tesla has not publicly acknowledged." Several former Tesla employees also share their stories in the film.

FX and Hulu release Elon Musk's Crash Course at an interesting moment for the Tesla CEO. All signs suggest Musk has tired of trying to buy Twitter, at least at the negotiated price, as he said the deal "cannot move forward" as it currently stands. He's blamed this on the amount of spam on the platform, and the number of fake Twitter accounts.

Elon Musk's Crash Course is produced and directed by Emma Schwartz, known for her work on Frontline documentaries. It also features contributions from New York Times reporters Cade Metz and Neal Boudette.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Elon Musk documentary Elon Musk's Crash Course online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Elon Musk's Crash Course online from anywhere on Earth

How to watch Elon Musk's Crash Course in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Elon Musk's Crash Course on Friday (May 20) at 10 p.m. ET on FX, which comes with a cable package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access FX on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

Can you watch Elon Musk's Crash Course online in the UK?

Hulu isn't available in the U.K., so we're not sure when Elon Musk's Crash Course will arrive across the Atlantic. It could appear on Disney Plus' Star Channel, which is the U.K.'s equivalent of Hulu, but no release date was given yet.

How to watch Elon Musk's Crash Course in Canada

Fortunately, our friends in Canada have a good situation with watching Elon Musk's Crash Course (better than those in the U.K., at least). The VOD Crave platform will receive new episodes on the same date and time as episodes debut in the U.S..

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

Can you watch Elon Musk's Crash Course in Australia?

At the moment, it doesn't look like Elon Musk's Crash Course has a home down under.

Americans having trouble finding it abroad when it airs on Saturday at 12 p.m. AEST can do so by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.