How to watch Kids Choice Awards 2020 online: Start time, host, channel and more

There. Will. Be. Slime. You can still watch Kids Choice Awards 2020 online, since Nickelodeon will be holding a virtual ceremony Saturday night. Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together will be hosted by Victoria Justice and will feature dozens of celebrities making video appearances and performances.

The Kids Choice Awards were originally set to take place March 22. However, Nickelodeon postponed the event due to the pandemic. Now, the network has altered its plans to broadcast the awards remotely. Nickelodeon will also give a $1 million donation to No Kid Hungry in support of people affected by the pandemic.

Kids Choice Awards 2020 start time, channel The Kids Choice Awards 2020 will air at 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday May 2, on Nickelodeon, as well as simulcast on TeenNick, Nicktoons and Nick Jr.

This is the first awards show since the coronavirus regulations shut down almost all film and TV productions in mid-March. Several specials involving multiple video feeds have successfully aired, including One World Together at Home and the NFL Draft 2020. ABC's American Idol has also continued with video feeds of the contestants and judges.

The Kids Choice Awards will feature dozens of celebrities, including Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and the castmembers from Avengers: Endgame. Asher Angel will also perform. LeBron James will receive the Generation Change Award for his commitment to education in founding the I Promise school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Here's everything you need to know about watching the Kids Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together.

How to watch Kids Choice Awards 2020 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Nickelodeon isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Kids Choice Awards 2020. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the awards show from wherever you go.

How to watch Kids Choice Awards 2020 in the US

The Kids Choice Awards 2020 will air Saturday, May 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and Nick Jr. But you'll need a cable TV package to watch it live.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Kids Choice Awards 2020 on several of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Philo, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV's Sling Blue package, which is $10 off for the first month and currently offers free streaming during its Happy Hour period from 5 p.m. to midnight. Philo is a less expensive live TV streaming service that costs $20 per month for 20 channels and unlimited DVR. Fubo TV has a ton of live channels, particularly sports networks, for $54.99. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

How to watch Kids Choice Awards 2020 in Canada

While Canadians have access to Nick Canada through multiple cable providers, the network does not have the Kids Choice Awards 2020 on its schedule. Americans visiting our neighbors in the great white north should use ExpressVPN to celebrate together with U.S. viewers.

How to watch Kids Choice Awards 2020 in the UK

No slime for Brits, either, since the Kids Choice Awards 2020 doesn't seem to be airing on any UK channels. Americans abroad will need something like ExpressVPN to watch it live.

Kids Choice Awards 2020 host

Victoria Justice, star of popular Nick shows Victoria Justice Victorious and Zoey 101 is hosting the festivities, which will be held remotely.

Chance the Rapper was originally supposed to host, but has since been replaced, after the show moved from the March 22 date.

Kids Choice Awards 2020 celebrities

A big roster of celebs are confirmed to make an appearance on the Kids Choice Awards 2020. They include:

Kids Choice Awards 2020 nominees

Last year's biggest movies, TV shows and stars are among the nominees for the Kids Choice Awards 2020.

For Favorite Movie, the nominees are Aladdin, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Jumanji: The Next Level, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

For Favorite Kids TV Shows, the nominees are A Series of Unfortunate Events, All That, Bunk'd, Henry Danger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers and Raven's Home.

To see a full list of nominees, go to Nick.com.