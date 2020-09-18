Google's new Chromecast just fully leaked — here's your best look yet

The upcoming Chromecast with Google TV is coming soon — and we've just got our first clear look at the device and its remote

Google will preview the device (previously codenamed Google Chromecast 4 Sabrina) and its accompanying remote (codenamed Abbey) at its Pixel 5 event on September 30. But we got a sneak peek at the hardware thanks to images posted by WinFuture, likely from a retailer leak. While other leaks have revealed the dongle's appearance, this is the first full glimpse of the remote.

Google Chromecast with Google TV is a major overhaul of the streaming device. It is expected to run on Android TV, stream in 4K and as these leaks show us, it sports a stylish new, oval-shaped design. And it comes with a remote, which should make the device more user-friendly.

Previous leaks provided a glimpse at the remote, but the new images reveal that the buttons have been revised. There's still a D-pad at the top, with back, home, mute and Google Assistant buttons below. A customizable star button seems to have disappeared. Now, there are dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix, as well as power and input buttons. Volume buttons sit on the side.

The Chromecast with Google TV is expected to come in several colors, including Rock Candy (dark gray), Summer Melon (pink) and Summer Blue. Retailer leaks indicate the device will be sold for $49.99, notably less than the $65 Chromecast Ultra. That matches the price of the Roku Streaming Stick Plus and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, making the streaming device market even more competitive.

Currently, Chromecast has a leg up on Roku and Fire TV, since neither is compatible with HBO Max or Peacock.

More details about Chromecast with Google TV are expected at Google's Sept. 30 event, which will also launch the flagship Google Pixel 5, possibly the Pixel 4a 5G and the Google Nest smart speaker.