Forget Halo Infinite — Xbox Series X will launch with these two killer games

The Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S aren't going to have Halo Infinite or Fable 4 as exclusive launch titles, but they will arrive with two major third-party games.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch on November 10, which happens to be the same time as the two new Xbox consoles. And Watch Dogs: Legion will be launched in October, but Ubisoft has touted an upgraded version being ready for the new Xbox consoles when they are released.

While both titles are coming to the PC and PS5, as well as the current-generation consoles, launching at the same time as the Xbox Series X and Series S give the consoles two compelling games to play on day one.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches with Xbox Series X | S on November 10, 2020. Build the legend of a Viking raider on any console. Upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X at no additional cost.

We don’t know when the PS5 is launching, though it’s pegged for a November release as well. But having two major Ubisoft games available on the Xbox consoles when they launch could tempt people to opt for the Xbox Series X over the PS5.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will deliver a take on the Assassin’s Creed series based around the Viking invasion of Britain, or what was Britain back around 800 AD. It will see players fill the shoes of Viking raider Eivor, who can be male or female and also happens to be an assassin as well as a warrior, aiming to set up a settlement in ancient England.

Speaking of England, Watch Dogs: Legion will also take place in the British nation, specifically in the city of London. England’s capital city has effectively been taken over by authoritarian organizations and corporations, and it’s up to the player's character, who can be pretty much any NPC in the game, to fight back against near-future oppression.

Watch Dogs Legion will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC on Oct 29, and on the next generation of Xbox systems on Nov 10. Buy Xbox One or PlayStation 4 editions and upgrade to the next generation of systems at no additional cost.

On the Xbox Series X, we’ll be expecting both games to run a 4K resolution and at up to 60 frames per second. The less powerful Xbox Series S is set to run the games at 1440p resolution, again likely at around 60fps.

If you don’t want to wait for Watch Dogs: Legion to come out on the Xbox Series X or Series S, you can get it on the Xbox One on October 29. And thanks to the Xbox Smart Delivery system, you can upgrade to the next-generation version for free if and when you get a next-gen Xbox.