First look at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay for PS5 coming this week — here’s how to watch

Sony has announced its teaming up with Warner Bros Games and Avalanche Software to hold a PS5 State of Play stream dedicated exclusively to Hogwarts Legacy this week.

News comes by way of the PlayStation Blog, and it’s been confirmed the livestream will broadcast on Thursday, March 17 at 2 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The showcase will run 20 minutes in length and feature over 14 minutes of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay on PS5. There will also be some insights into the development process from the team at Avalanche Software. This State of Play stream will be the first time that Hogwarts Legacy has been showcased since its initial announcement all the way back in September 2020. Since then its reveal trailer has racked up more than 28 million views on YouTube, becoming the fourth most watched video ever on the PlayStation channel.

Hogwarts Legacy was originally scheduled for release in 2021, but was pushed into 2022 in January last year. The development team at Avalanche stated this delay was to give “the game the time it needs” in order to meet the expectations of the passionate Wizarding World fanbase.

No launch date beyond a vague 2022 has yet to be announced, but fingers crossed more specific release information is given out during this upcoming State of Play.

How to watch the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play

The Hogwarts Legacy State of Play is scheduled to take place Thursday, March 17 at 2 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. GMT. The live-streamed presentation will be available across various platforms including Twitch and YouTube.

There likely won’t be any form of pre-show, but you will still be able to join the stream prior to the State of Play starting so you don’t miss a moment of the magic (we’ll add an embedded link to this article once available).

The show is confirmed to run for 20 minutes, and will include more than 14 minutes of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay. It’s highly likely that Hogwarts Legacy will be the only game shown during this State of Play.