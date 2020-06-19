Epic Sprint deal gets existing customers a free unlimited line for life

Here's the best Sprint deal we've ever seen.

For a limited time, existing Sprint customers can take advantage of Sprint's Unlimited Line on Us promo. Just add a new line of unlimited service for $0 and Sprint will pick up the tab of the new line for as long as you're a subscriber. (You'll need to log into your account to start the process). The free line includes unlimited talk, text, data, and 480p video streaming. By comparison, Sprint's Unlimited Kickstart plan starts at $35 per month, so you're saving $420 in just one year.

Unlimited Line on Us @ Sprint

Here's possibly the best Sprint deal we've ever seen. For existing Sprint customers only, add a new line of unlimited service to your account and Sprint will pick up the tab for the life of the line. That's right — you'll pay nothing for the new unlimited line. View Deal

The only caveat is that you must maintain your Sprint account in good standing. In addition, this deal is for existing Sprint customers only. Otherwise, you can even reserve your free line now and add a phone later. Alternatively, you can make it a last-minute Father's day gift.

As a reminder, the T-Mobile and Sprint merger was completed earlier this year. The merger doesn't affect this Sprint deal. You'll be able to switch your lines to T-Mobile when the time calls for it. In addition, the merger puts Sprint and T-Mobile in a better position to take on Verizon and AT&T.

There's no expiration date for this Sprint deal, but we doubt it'll last long, so take advantage of it while you can.