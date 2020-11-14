Black Friday sale knocks RTX 3080 gaming PC to all-time price low

Scoring an RTX 3080 has been near-impossible since its launch. Fortunately, we've found your next best option — a gaming PC that already includes the RTX 3080. Better yet, it's on sale and one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.
Currently, you can get the Alienware Aurora R11 w/ RTX 3080 on sale for $1,728.71 via coupon "SAVE10AFF". This same config was on sale during Prime Day and it's now $133 cheaper and at an all-time price low. n fact, it's only the third time we see an RTX 3080-based gaming rig on sale and one of the best Black Friday gaming PC deals around.
Aurora R11 w/ RTX 3080: was $1,920 now $1,728 @ Alienware
The ultimate gaming machine is on sale. Currently, Alienware has its Aurora R11 with the RTX 3080 on sale for $1,728.71 via coupon code "SAVE10AFF". This killer rig features a Core i7-10700F CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU. It's at an all-time price low and $133 cheaper than it was the week of Prime Day. View Deal
The Alienware Aurora R11 sits at the top of our list of best gaming PCs. The entire Aurora line won our top gaming PC award earlier this year. We love it for its smartly designed chassis, which makes it a breeze to swap components.
Performance-wise, the Aurora R11 has never let us down and packed with an RTX 3080, we're certain this machine will take your PC gaming experience to a whole new level. We certainly recommend upgrading the RAM and the storage options of this desktop. The config on sale sports a Core i7-10700F CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU. Just remember to use coupon code "50OFF699" on any config to lower its price.
Make sure to follow our guide to this season's best Dell Black Friday deals for discounts on all things Dell and Alienware.
