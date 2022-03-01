Elden Ring has a hidden Game of Thrones Easter egg — here’s how to find it

Elden Ring is the latest brutally-challenging action RPG from From Software the developer behind Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Helmed by legendary game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, the critically acclaimed title is also a collaboration with novelist George R. R. Martin.

Martin is, of course, most famous for his fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire which was adapted in the wildly popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Martin worked alongside Miyazaki to create Elden Ring’s world and establish a foundation for the game’s intriguing but fairly ambiguous story.

Miyazaki and From Software clearly enjoyed working with Martin, as they left a hidden Game of Thrones Easter egg within the massive world of Elden Ring. Even better, it’s not just a winking nod, it’s a weapon that you can use to vanish some of the Lands Between's most deadly foes.

Called the Grafted Blade Greatsword, the weapon is a clear reference to the iconic Iron Throne from the Game of Thrones series. Like its royal chair inspiration, the sword is made up of several sharp blades all meshed together into a single weapon that looks particularly spiky.

If you’re still exploring the early stages of Elden Ring (perhaps you’re grinding levels before tackling the game’s first boss Margit the Fell Omen?) you can still unlock this sword. This is because the Grafted Blade Greatsword is found in one of the first areas of the game.

Below we’ll walk you through exactly where you’ll find this Game of Thrones inspired blade, and what stats you'll need to actually wield it.

How to find Elden Ring’s Game of Thrones sword

Your hunt for the Grafted Blade Greatsword begins in the Weeping Peninsula. This is an early game area to the South of the starting location, Limgrave. It’s actually fairly easy to skip this whole part of the map. Many players will head straight for Stormfront Castle in the North, but it’s well worth exploring the Weeping Peninsula fully for its many secrets.

Within the peninsula is a towering structure known as Castle Morne, you can’t really miss it. Once you’ve fought your way through the castle’s you’ll come up against a fearsome boss known as Leonine Misbegotten. Defeat this feral beast and your reward will be the Grafted Blade Greatsword.

Unfortunately, once you’ve obtained the weapon, it’s unlikely you'll actually be able to wield it. This is because it requires you to have a strength stat of 40 to use it properly. We suggest storing it for now, and bringing it out for later battles once you’ve had the chance to level up a couple dozen times.