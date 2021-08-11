Diablo 2: Resurrected beta coming August — here's how to play it

The Diablo 2: Resurrected beta kicks off this month, allowing players to get an early taste of the remake ahead of its launch in September.

The beta will be split across two weekends. The first will begin on August 13 at 1 p.m. ET and will be exclusively for those who have pre-ordered Diablo 2: Resurrected or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, which bundles together the Diablo 2 remake as well as Diablo 3. The beta will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch version has unfortunately been omitted from the beta period.

The closed beta runs until August 17 and will allow players to chose from the Amazon, Barbarian, Druid, Paladin or Sorceress class and play through the entirety of the game’s first two Acts. The ability to play with up to seven other people will also be included in the beta, so you can cleave through hordes of demons with friends.

The following weekend, an open beta will take place. As the name implies this will be available to all players, so will be a great chance to try out the game if you’re unfamiliar with the Diablo franchise. The open beta begins on August 20 at 1 p.m. ET and ends on August 23. It will offer the same content as the closed pre-order-only beta from the weekend before.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 2: Resurrected is a full-scale remaster of Diablo 2, which first launched back in 2000. The refresh is being worked on by Vicarious Visions, the developer responsible for the well-received Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy and Tony’s Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 Remake. The team definitely has pedigree when it comes to remastering a classic game for modern audiences, while keeping the core elements intact.

After the beta, players won’t have long to wait to get their hands on the full game: Diablo 2: Resurrected is scheduled to release across all systems on September 23. If you want to play on a next-gen console be sure to bookmark our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock hubs to make the task of tracking down one of these machines slightly easier.