Cyberpunk 2077 refunds are available — but you’ll need to be quick

Cyberpunk 2077 has not had a smooth launch, to the point that developer CD Projekt Red is now offering refunds for its flagship game.

Players have uncovered a myriad of bugs, glitches and straight-up broken features, and while CDPR has promised fixes are on the way, those who can’t wait will be able to claim their money back. But they will need to hurry, as the offer is only open until December 21 for console players.

If you come across any major issues, you need to email “helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com” before the end of December 21.

CDPR tweeted an apology both for the state of the game and for not showing pre-release footage of it running on original Xbox One and PS4 consoles. These base last-gen consoles seem particularly prone to performance issues, despite the developer previously claiming Cyberpunk 2077 ran “surprisingly well” on older hardware.

Two big patches will be coming to the Cyberpunk 2077 in January and February, both of which “should fix” the issues last-gen gamers are struggling with. CDPR pointed out it won’t make the game look like it’s running on a next-gen machine, but we hope that it’s actually playable.

CDPR advised you should get in touch with PlayStation or Xbox to get a refund on digital games, while boxed copies should be returned to the retailer you purchased it from. There’s no word on PC refunds, but if you’re having trouble with your own copy you should get in touch with whichever storefront sold it to you, be it Steam, Epic, or CDPR’s GOG.

CDPR has asked that people give it a chance to fix the plethora of Cyberpunk 2077 bugs. Arguably, the game shouldn't have been released in such a state; no game is bug free, but Cyberpunk 2077 appears to be riddled with flaws.

We'd suggest you wait for CD Projekt Red to fully iron out the bugs and problems in Cyberpunk 2077 before you buy it. And if you have a PS5 or Xbox Series X, then it might be sensible to wait for the next-generation patch to come out in 2021 so you can get the best experience on the new consoles.