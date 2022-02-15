Cyberpunk 2077 finally has official PS5 and Xbox Series X versions — and a free trial

Cyberpunk 2077 had a rough first year, but hopefully, the game’s troubles are about to be behind it. At a livestream today, developer CD Projekt Red revealed some big news for the beleaguered title.

After more than a year of waiting, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game are finally available, as is the substantial Patch 1.5, which should fix a variety of ongoing issues. If you’ve been eager to try Cyberpunk 2077 on a next-gen console, this is an especially good time to do so, as you can now play the first five hours of the game for free.

CD Projekt Red recapped its livestream on the official Cyberpunk 2077 website. The biggest takeaway is that you can finally download the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game. If you already own the PS4 or Xbox One version, you’ll get a free upgrade; if not, the game is currently on sale: $25 on PSN, and $30 on Xbox, as opposed to its usual $60 asking price. (The PC version is also $30 via GOG, but $60 via Steam. Choose wisely.)

In terms of specific PS5 and Xbox Series X improvements, Cyberpunk 2077 will get all the usual perks: higher resolution, faster frame rates, support for ray-tracing, improved loading times and so forth. Thanks to Patch 1.5, the game should also be more stable than before, with plenty of fixes for quests, combat, navigation and other gameplay systems. The PS5 version will also have support for DualSense-specific features.

If you’ve been on the fence about Cyberpunk 2077 and have a PS5 or Xbox Series X, you can also take part in a free trial until March 15. Simply download the game on either platform, then play for up to five hours. If you like the game, you can purchase it and carry over your save file. If not, you can simply delete the trial and play something else. It seems like a fair way to evaluate a divisive game.

Cyberpunk 2077 has definitely had some ups and downs since it launched in December 2020. While some fans decried its lack of polish, others insisted that there was a good game hidden underneath the surface. With the latest round of updates, the latter group may finally find some vindication.