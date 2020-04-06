Cheap Nvidia Shield TV deal at Best Buy takes $20 off

The Nvidia Shield TV (2019) is one of the best streaming devices you can buy. Despite its odd tube-shaped design, it delivers seamless game-streaming and fast-loading 4K HDR content. Rarely on sale, this Nvidia Shield TV deal puts a few bucks back in your wallet.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Nvidia Shield TV on sale for $129.99. That's $20 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this streaming device.

Nvidia Shield TV 4K: was $149 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Nvidia Shield TV (2019) offers seamless game-streaming, fast-loading 4K HDR content, and ambitious AI upscaling for 1080p video. For a limited time, it's $20 off at Best Buy and at its all-time low price. View Deal

Design-wise, the Nvidia Shield TV (2019) is a radical departure from its predecessor, which looked like a cross between a mini console and traditional streaming devices. The Shield TV is an odd black cylinder, which rests horizontally somewhere below your TV. On one end, you'll find a power port and an Ethernet port, whereas on the other end, there's a microSD card slot and an HDMI port.

In our Nvidia Shield TV review, we loved its excellent game streaming and quick rendering of 4K content. In terms of app support, you'll get just about every major channel, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, Sling TV, Spotify, Pandora, Vudu, YouTube, and practically every channel-specific streaming app out there.

The devices runs on Android TV OS, which lets you customize your home screen to put the content you want front and center, and get rid of the content that doesn't interest you. It also offers an Nvidia Games option. Selecting this will bring you to a variety of Android games, but also to GeForce Now — a free game-streaming service. There you can play titles like Batman: Arkham City and Tomb Raider (2013).

This is a rare Nvidia Shield TV deal, so take advantage of it while you can.