Bitdefender deal takes 50% off our favorite antivirus software

When it comes to the online threats, Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is among the best antivirus programs you can buy. It offers strong protection at a very low price.

Currently, you can get Bitdefender Antivirus Plus on sale for $29.99. It covers up to three devices for a full year. That's $30 off and the best price we've seen for this excellent program. Other Bitdefender suites are also 50% off:

Antivirus Plus: was $59 now $29 @ Bitdefender

Antivirus Plus offers basic antivirus protection for Windows PCs. It keeps your browsing data private and lets you view/manage which sites can collect your data. One year for three devices is just $29.99.

Internet Security: was $79 now $39 @ Bitdefender

Internet Security protects Windows PCs from all Internet threats. It also offers firewall and webcam protection. It keeps your online and personal information private with safe online banking features, a secure password manager, parental controls, and more. You can get one year for three devices for just $39.98.

Total Security: was $89 now $44 @ Bitdefender

The ultimate Bitdefender package, Total Security offers cross-platform security for Windows, Mac OS, iOS, and Android devices. It offers real-time data protection, network threat prevention, multi-layer ransomware protection, social network protection, webcam protection, and more. You can get one year of protection for five devices for just $44.99.

In our Bitdefender review, we found that even the least expensive option offers a solid suite of protection including a hardened browser, ransomware protection, and an engine that can scan your computer in record time without much noticeable lag.

Antivirus Plus is full-featured despite its price. It includes an unlimited password manager, a Wi-Fi network scanner, a file shredder, a hardened web browser, and Bitdefender's new Anti-Tracker web-privacy feature.

Bitdefender Internet Security adds parental controls, file encryption, a two-way firewall, anti-spam screening, and webcam and microphone protection.

Finally, Bitdefender Total Security adds antivirus software for Macs and Android devices, plus Bitdefender's website-screening and phone-tracking app for iPhones and iPads.