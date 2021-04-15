Best Mother's Day gifts 2021 — 10 ideas that can't miss

Mother's Day will be here before you know it. Don’t be that person who leaves it to the last minute and ends up having to pass off gas station flowers and cheap chocolates as thoughtful gifts. Get your gift sorted early, and you'll likely save money in the process.
Mother's Day falls on May 9 this year, but plenty of deals are already selling out quickly. You can order your mother everything from a photo book to a gift basket, it’s the thought that counts.
Getting a gift sorted now will avoid any late-delivery disappointments or a mad scramble to purchase whatever is left in stock. There really are no downsides to ordering early.
Below you’ll find our top picks for the best Mother’s Day gifts currently available.
Brighton Mom Key Fob: $30 @ Zappos
Sure it's a little bit cheesy, but everyone likes having something shiny hanging from their keyring including moms. This silver-plated fob adds some bling to your mother's house or car keys. View Deal
Virtual Trip to Greece Kit: $52 @ igourmet
International travel is still unfortunately not an option for many, but you can bring a taste of Europe to your Mom with this Greek-themed gift pack. Yes, it's a little pricey, but for a package this delicious we can make our budget stretch.View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5: $79 @ Best Buy
If the ongoing pandemic means you'll be unable to spend this Mother's Day with your mom, then this Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display will let you video call all day long. View Deal
Mother's Day plants: from $36 @ FTD
It's a classic for a reason, after all what mother doesn't like a bunch of flowers. FTD has a selection of Mother's Day plants that start from as little as $36. The Pink Petals Rosalea pictured will set you back $49. View Deal
Kiwi Bird figure: $32 @ Crate and Barrel
Quite a quirky gift, but these miniature Kiwi Bird figures are adorable and would make great ornaments in your mom's home. The figures are available in two different color schemes. View Deal
Photo prints: from $1 @ Mpix
Remind your mother of cherished past memories with a photo print. Mpix offers photo prints in 30 different sizes and prices start from just $1 depending on how many prints you buy. Next day shipping makes this is a great option for procrastinators. View Deal
Unlimited photo books: from $14 @ Shutterfly
Shutterfly is running a very tempting early Mother's Day deal. Unlimited free pages when you buy a custom photo book using code "UNLIMITED". You can fill a whole book with memories for less with this deal. This offer runs until April 18. View Deal
Mother's Day Sweets Box: $24 @ Harry and David
Does your mother have a real sweet tooth? Then sugar-stuffed hamper will surely delight. Featuring caramel popcorn, yogurt-covered pretzels, raspberry galettes, and chocolate truffles. You might be tempted to polish it off yourself, so don't order it too early. View Deal
Birchbox Subscription: $45 @ Birchbox
If you want to give your mom a Mother's Day gift that will continue to surprise her past beyond the day itself, then a Birchbox subscription is the perfect gift. Each month she'll receive a box filled with beauty product, and you'll receive credit all over again. View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Best Buy
It's not the most conventional gift, but mother's can be gamers as well. If you really want to spoil your young-at-heart mom why not get her a Nintendo Switch Lite?View Deal