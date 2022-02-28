Apple could be working on the unthinkable — MacBook and iPad in one device

Apple could be working on a rather bizarre device that could combine a MacBook and an iPad in a form of foldable device.

That might sound rather left-field given Apple doesn't even make a touchscreen MacBook, but this titbit of information comes via reputable tipster Mark Gurman, who claimed Apple is "exploring" the idea.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman discussed that such hybrid device could possibly work similar to the already existing Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.

"The company could go with a foldable 20-inch screen attached to a physical keyboard or just have one side of the display serving as a virtual keyboard," Gurman explained.

Gurman appeared to have backed Ross Young's earlier claims about Apple allegedly working on "a foldable notebook." Young is a display analyst with a proven track record that recently discussed that Apple could potentially equip such device with a 20-inch display UHD/4K resolution (or even higher).

"We are now showing Apple in our roadmap for foldable notebooks. We hear there is interest at the largest size yet," Young said in a recent report that highlighted potential foldable and rollable devices in the industry.

Young also hinted that this product could form an entirely new category, similar to what Apple implemented with the launch of the iPad. The analyst shared that there's also scope for it to become a dual-use product. He implied that apart from working as a fully functional notebook with an on-screen keyboard while folded. It could also turn into a monitor when unfolded and may, in theory, be paired with an external keyboard.

And although Gurman claimed that "the device has been in development for the past couple of years," Young seems to think that the launch is unlikely to happen earlier than 2025. In fact, Young claims that the device could arrive sometime between 2026 and 2027. Gurman also noted that this timeframe could coincide with the launch window of the Apple car and the long-rumored Apple AR glasses.

Seeing as both Gurman and Young are reputable sources that have already proven accurate in the past, we'd assume that their claims carry some weight. However, as always, we encourage to take any speculation with a pinch of salt until we get an official confirmation from Cupertino.