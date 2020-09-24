Luna is Amazon’s answer to Google Stadia and Xbox Game Pass

There’s a new cloud gaming service in town: meet Amazon Luna. Launching later this year, Luna allows you to stream a variety of AAA and indie games via the cloud while enjoying deep integration with Twitch.

Previously known as Project Tempo in leaks and rumors, Luna taps into the power of Amazon Web Services to deliver what Amazon says will be a seamless cloud gaming experience without long downloads or updates. Wondering if Amazon Luna can take on the likes of Google Stadia and Xbox Game Streaming? Here’s everything you need to know about the new service.

The Amazon Luna Plus channel will cost $5.99 per month in early access, while the Luna Controller will run you $49.99. There will also be a separate Ubisoft channel available later this year. It’s not yet clear if Luna will also let you purchase games a la carte.

You can sign up for early access to Amazon Luna right now.

Amazon Luna games

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Amazon Luna Plus lineup includes some pretty notable titles that run the gamut from big AAA releases to smaller indie titles. These include Control, Resident Evil 7, GRID, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

Amazon has also struck a deal with Ubisoft to offer a dedicated channel for the publisher’s games. This will get you major titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and Immortals: Fenyx Rising on the same day they hit consoles and PCs. Amazon also says that other channels from other major publishers will arrive in the future.

Amazon Luna specs and devices

According to Amazon, Luna Plus members will be able to play on two devices at once, and will be able to enjoy games at up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

Luna will be available on Amazon Fire TV, PC and Mac in addition to iPhone and iPad via web apps. Android support is on the way. The iOS bit is interesting, as Apple has famously blocked Microsoft from bringing Xbox Game Pass to iPhone in its original form.

Amazon Luna controller

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon will be offering a $50 Luna Controller, which promises low latency gaming by syncing directly to the cloud rather than via Bluetooth (the Google Stadia controller works similarly). This Alexa-enabled gamepad promises to reduce latency by anywhere from 17 to 30 milliseconds, which could prove key when streaming games from the cloud. It will also let you easily hop between, say, your Fire TV stick and your phone without having to constantly re-pair.

Don’t feel like shelling out $50 for a new controller? Fret not -- Luna will support various input options including keyboard and mouse and standard Bluetooth controllers.

Amazon Luna Twitch integration

Perhaps the most interesting thing about Luna is its seamless integration with Twitch, Amazon’s wildly popular game-streaming platform. You’ll be able to easily find Twitch streams of any given game within the Luna app, and can even use Luna to instantly start playing a game that you’re watching on Twitch. Google Stadia has a similar level of integration with YouTube streams with its Click to Play feature, though it doesn’t seem to be available in many major games just yet.