Amazing Best Buy sale gets you 3 Alexa devices for the price of 1

Best Buy is prepping for Amazon Prime Day with one of the most epic Alexa deals we've ever seen.

For a limited time, it has the Amazon Echo Studio bundled with the Amazon Echo Show 5 and a Philips Hue Smart Bulb on sale for $169.99. That's $30 off the cost of the Echo Studio and $104 in freebies. By comparison, Amazon has the Echo Studio on sale for $169, but offers just one freebie (the smart bulb).

Echo Studio w/ Echo Show + Philips Bulb: for $169 @ Best Buy

In our Amazon Echo Studio review, we found the Echo Studio to be the best sounding Alexa speaker by a wide margin. The speaker features a 5.25-inch subwoofer, three 2-inch mid-range speakers, and a 1-inch tweeter. There's also a line-in/optical-in port so you can connect it to your TV.

Sound is great and the speaker can also play Ultra HD Music as well as 3D audio to add an extra depth of sense to your music. It doesn't beat the Sonos One, but it's the only Amazon speaker that comes close. Meanwhile, the Echo Show 5 is a budget smart display that can be used to play music, watch videos, or as a smart clock.

Make no mistake, this is one of the best smart home deals we've seen all summer and it's likely to be the best till the start of Prime Day.