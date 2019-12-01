Yowza! SteelSeries Rival 650 gaming mouse deal now $89 for Cyber Monday

SteelSeries has dropped the price of its Rival 650 by 25% to just $89.99, available on both Amazon and Best Buy for Cyber Monday.

The 650 is the wireless version of the excellent Rival 600 gaming mouse, as detailed in our SteelSeries Rival 600 review. Both come with seven programmable buttons, eight insertable weights to balance your mouse to your preference, SteelSeries' TrueMove 3+ sensor system, 12,000 CPI sensitivity and RGB lighting.

SteelSeries' Quantum Wireless technology means this mouse will keep pace with its wired brethren. If you feel otherwise, the Rival 650 works just as well tethered via its included USB cable.

That cable, by the way, will give the Rival 650 10 hours of playing time after just 15 minutes of rapid charging. On a full charge, the Rival 650 will last for 24 hours of playtime. The switches are guaranteed for 60 million clicks.

