Xbox Series X restock live at Microsoft now — how to get yours

The Xbox Series X is back at Microsoft

Good news for Xbox fans. The Microsoft Store currently has Xbox Series X restock. The retailer has the Xbox Series X in stock for $499.99 via this link and the Xbox Series S for $299 via this link

We've noticed inventory has been coming in and out since about 2:10 p.m. ET. If you click the link and it's out of stock, wait a few minutes and refresh the page. Or try opening the link via an incognito web browser. We've also added additional retailers with Xbox Series S consoles below. 

Microsoft Store Xbox Series X restock 

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Microsoft Store
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. If you see it sold out, try opening the link via an incognito Web browser.View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Microsoft Store
The next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). If you see it sold out, try opening the link via an incognito Web browser.View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Best Buy
The next-gen Xbox Series S is back in stock at Best Buy. It's available in select zip codes only. View Deal

Xbox Series S bundle: $344 @ GameStop
GameStop has the Xbox Series S bundled with a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. The subscription includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, over 100 high-quality games, and access to EA Play at no additional cost.View Deal

Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers.
