Dell XPS 13 is more than $100 off in back to school sale

Class will soon be back in session and the summer is rapidly coming to an end for most students, but the good news is that means back to school sales are really heating up now. Retailers are offering the chance to save big on a range of educational essentials and right now Dell is has a fantastic deal on one of its best machines.

Right now you can pick up the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $791 at Dell via coupon code "SAVE12". That’s $218 off its usual price of $1,009. Considering the quality of the laptop and the size of the saving this is easily one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen this year.

Dell XPS 13: was $899 now $791 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is the best Windows laptop you can buy. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p InfinityEdge display, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "SAVE12" during the final checkout stage to drop its price to $791.12. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen all year.View Deal

The Dell website will automatically take $110 off, but if you use coupon code “SAVE12” at checkout you’ll save an extra 12%. This brings the price down to just $791. That’s a real bargain for a machine that currently tops our round-up of the best Windows laptops available.

There’s an awful lot about this laptop that we like. In our glowing XPS 13 review , we said "The Dell XPS 13 (11th Gen) makes the best laptop you can buy even better with a fast Tiger Lake CPU and a stunning bezel-less InfinityEdge display." We were so impressed by the machine that we even awarded it an Editor’s Choice recommendation.

The inclusion of the Intel 11th Gen CPU as well as integrated Xe graphics is what really makes this laptop such a perfect choice for students. It is lightning fast which means you can switch between web pages and word processing in an instant, ideal if you need to quickly check some information or get the name of an academic paper you’re referencing.

The gorgeously sleek design, which is even thinner on this iteration of the machine, is another standout feature. Even though it’s thin, the keyboard still manages to be extremely comfortable to use which is another feature that students will love. Plus, the InfinityEdge display is ideal for streaming when you've finished your work for the day.

There are a couple of drawbacks. Primarily the low-quality webcam and the slim selection of ports are disappointing. One quirk that could be a dealbreaker for some is the average battery life. In our tests, the Dell XPS 13 managed to last for 11 hours and 37 minutes on a single charge which is less than the previous generation of the laptop. That lasted for more than 12 and a half hours.

