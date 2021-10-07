Dyson Black Friday deals 2021 — early sales to grab right now

If you’re after a new Dyson or simply want to upgrade, Dyson Black Friday deals are the best time to pick one up. Rated for their advanced technology, allergen-free filtration systems and ergonomic designs, it’s no surprise that Dyson appliances are highly sought-after. Quite often, it can be difficult to find a great Dyson sale.

But we’ve saved you the time of searching, and have spotted some excellent deals for the top selling Dyson appliances. So whether you’re after a cordless stick vac, upright, or an air purifier all-in-one, here are some early Dyson Black Friday deals right now. What’s more, if you love a bargain, take a look at our other Black Friday deals on offer.

Early Dyson Black Friday deals — best sales now

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum: was $699 now $621 @ Amazon

If you’re after a powerful, cordless vac, this Dyson V11 Torque offers excellent value. Its optimized suction power is designed for all types of flooring without changing heads. The battery lasts up to 60 minutes so you can quickly cover the whole house in no time. In addition, it has an advanced filtration system to trap tiny particles and allergens for healthier homes. This Dyson cordless vac deal is certainly a great buy.View Deal

Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was $349 now $299 @ Home Depot

If you prefer an upright cleaner, save $50 on this Slim Ball Animal Upright. Equipped with a self-adjusting cleaning head to tackle all types of flooring including hardwood, carpets and laminate floors. In addition, it comes with a selection of handy tools including the tangle-free turbine tool to remove ingrained hair from carpets and upholstery. View Deal

Dyson Pure Cool HEPA Air Refresher/Fan: was $438 now $399 @ Amazon

For those who want a dual-purpose Dyson, this Pure Cool will clean and cool the air around the room. Designed to circulate around the room, it has 4-10 settings for capturing the finer particles and bacteria, ideal for allergy sufferers. It comes with a remote control and is incredibly quiet, so you won’t even know it’s on. What’s more, you'll save with this early offer. View Deal

Dyson Black Friday deals — what to expect in 2021

Last year, there were plenty of Black Friday deals around for Dyson appliances. A top-seller was the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead which made savings at just under $100 at Amazon. Another best-seller was the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, which was reduced by $125. This was followed by the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal that quickly went out of stock at Home Depot.

We expect to see similar deals this year. In particular, the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum is one to keep a look out for.