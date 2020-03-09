The best portable chargers and power banks in 2020

The best portable chargers make sure you never cry out "low battery!" like a total Milhouse. No matter if you're a world traveller or just visit friends in nearby area codes, our list of the best power banks will make sure you're ready to keep your smartphones charged throughout even the longest of nights. We tested each of these, looking at how fast each of these accessories charges and many charges each power bank holds.

While these chargers are all pretty popular, they differ in key ways. We've ranked them in order of what we'd want to buy, with shoutouts for the best portable charger, as well our favorite compact charger, the fastest charger for short-term juice and more.

The best wireless chargers for iPhone and Android phones

Best phone battery life: The longest lasting smartphones

Best phones: The best smartphones ranked

So, if you're always just looking to give your phone a little top off, or worry about a complete refuel, we've got the details you need. Those range from how they do in shorter bursts to how many phones they can refuel without getting recharged. Even if your phone is on our longest lasting smartphones page, I bet you could benefit from this portable insurance package on your next road trip.

If you're looking for a new power charger with a high capacity, good port selection and you also want it to match your gear, you're not being unreasonable. Check out the Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K, which packs a 10000mAh capacity, comes in multiple eye-catching hues: Sun-Kissed Coral, Steel Blue, Winter Sage, and Venetian Red and charges over one PD USB-C port and one of Anker's PowerIQ USB-A ports.

Those looking to keep their tech protected throughout each and every charge should check out our guide to the best surge protectors.

What are the best portable chargers?

As you'll see below, our picks for the best portable chargers include power bricks from the likes of Anker, an industry leader. Their power delivery speeds are fast, their designs are minimal and restrained and they often pack a lot of capacity into a surprisingly small form.

Our top pick, the Anker PowerCore 20100, currently comes in four colors (red, blue, black and white) and is often put on sale, knocking its retail prices down by 20% or more. I prefer it when I go to a trade show because its 20,100mAh power capacity is enough to refuel my phone multiple times. That means I can also refuel my friends' phones.

If I'm just going out for an evening, though, the Anker PowerCore 10000 is more your speed, as it's got enough juice to keep you going even if you forgot to plug your phone in last night. The pocket-sized brick has one USB-A output, and its refuel times are solid.

While other chargers in our list are smaller, or offer more ports, they just don't do the basics — refueling your phone in an expedient manner — as well. That being said, we do give points to the Poweradd Slim 2, which managed to surprise us with its strong performance for such a slim form. Not only were its charging times in line with competitors, but it proved quite good at quickly delivering a boost to our test phones. Oh, and it's available in both traditional black, but four metallic color hues as well: blue, green, red and pink.

The best portable chargers you can buy today

Anker PowerCore 20100 (Image credit: Anker)

1. Anker PowerCore 20100

The best portable charger for the money

Capacity: 20100mAh | Output Ports: 2x USB-A | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 12.6 ounces | Measurements: 6.6 x 2.4 x 0.9 inches

A lot of power

Fast charging times

Clean design

With the Anker PowerCore, you get what you pay for. It's not as cheap as some of its competitors, but it's an ace in every category, making it the best portable charger overall. That means you get speedier charging times (both iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy S8), a high capacity (charges the Galaxy S8 nearly three times on a single charge) and some of the lowest times for charging a phone (Galaxy S8).

Let's break down the details. The PowerCore charged 2.79 Galaxy S8s, which was no shock considering its high mAh rating. Its fast full-refuel times (Galaxy S8 in 95 minutes, iPhone 8 Plus in 98 minutes) earned our respect, and its short-term times for the Galaxy S8 (21% in 15 minutes, 38% in 30 minutes, 73% in 60 minutes) and the iPhone 8 Plus (19% in 15 minutes, 32% in 30 minutes, 69% in 60 minutes) are also great.

Anker PowerCore 10000 (Image credit: Anker)

2. Anker PowerCore 10000

Highly portable and packs enough juice for a couple of refuels

Capacity: 10,000mAh | Output Ports: 1x USB-A | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 6.4 ounces | Measurements: 3.6 x 2.3 x 0.9 inches

Portable design

Relatively affordable

Slower than the 20,000 mAh model

One of the more-compact chargers reviewed here, the PowerCore 10000 packs enough juice to recharge two whole phones, and then some. It may not have charged our phones as fast as its big brother, (the 20100-mAh Anker PowerCore 20100), but the 10000's lower price makes the slower speed easier to handle. Its combination of portability and mAh capacity makes it the best portable charger that you don't need a huge pocket or a small bag to carry.

We saw better device refuel capacity from the Anker (2.14 Galaxy S8s), which also refuelled the Galaxy S8 pretty quickly (98 minutes), though the iPhone 8 Plus (126 minutes) took longer. Short term charging wasn't fantastic for the Galaxy S8: (16% in 15 minutes, 33% in 30 minutes, 70% in 60 minutes) or the iPhone 8 Plus (15% in 15 minutes, 31% in 30 minutes, 71% in 60 minutes).

Poweradd Slim 2 (Image credit: Poweradd)

3. Poweradd Slim 2

The best portable charger that's really tiny

Capacity: 5000mAh | Output Ports: 1x USB-A | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 4.4 ounces | Measurements: 3.9 x 1.3 x 1.2 inches

Small

Fast charging

One USB out port

Smaller power chargers often seem the most suspicious. How much can you fit into these tiny tubes? Well, the Poweradd Slim 2 is the best portable charger that fits in your palm, because it holds around 33 % more power than similar-size devices and its charging speeds are just as fast as those of its competitors. On top of that, you can match it with your bag or other accessories, as it comes in metallic hues of black, blue, green, pink and red.

It's a small charger, so we're not surprised it only has enough charge to refuel 87% of a Galaxy S8. Its win, however, came with short-term charging speeds for the Galaxy S8 (12% in 15 minutes, 29% in 30 minutes, 55% in 60 minutes) and iPhone 8 Plus (15% in 15 minutes, 29% in 30 minutes, 55% in 60 minutes) that compete with the big boys.

Aibocn 10000mAh Power Bank Portable Charger with Flashlight (Image credit: Aibocn)

4. Aibocn 10000mAh Power Bank Portable Charger with Flashlight

The best portable charger for those on a budget

Capacity: 10,000mAh | Output Ports: 2x USB-A | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 8.6 ounces | Measurements: 5.4 x 2 x 0.8 inches

Includes flashlight

Super affordable

Fast despite its performance

Blah design

Of the two $10 chargers we tested, the Aibocn refuelled more phones with 1.77 Galaxy S8 charges versus 0.87 of a charge from the Poweradd Slim 2. Its percentage charged over the course of 15-, 30- and 60-minute increments was also faster. That amount of juice — especially at a budget price — makes it one of the best portable charger options available today.

The Aibocn's 1.77 Galaxy S8s refuel capacity makes sense considering its size while its full refuel times for the Galaxy S8 (120 minutes) and iPhone 8 Plus (126 minutes) aren't as exciting. Its short term times for the Galaxy S8 (16% in 15 minutes, 33% in 30 minutes, 66% in 60 minutes) and the iPhone 8 Plus (17% in 15 minutes, 34% in 30 minutes, 61% in 60 minutes) were more respectable.

Jackery Bolt (Image credit: Jackery)

5. Jackery Bolt

Need a quick refuelling? This portable charger is for you

Capacity: 6000mAh | Output Ports: 1x USB-A, 1x Lightning, 1x microUSB | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 6 ounces | Measurements: 5.5 x 3.7 x 1.2 inches

Lightning port is great for iPhones

Integrated cords

Fast charging

Except when you get closer to 100%

The Bolt earned its name in our testing, refilling 81 % of our Galaxy S8 in an hour and 63 % of our iPhone 8 Plus in the same time. Both are the fastest rates for any charging device we tested, and the Bolt's numbers for 30 and 15 minutes are also excellent. One note: Its speeds seemed to slow once it got closer to a full charge, as its times for a complete charge were longer than those of a few of its competitors. Also, its integrated Lightning and micro USB charger cords are a nifty perk, saving you from needing to carry your own.

The smallish Bolt still refilled more than a whole phone, topping up 1.3 Galaxy S8s. Its full phone refuel times aren't fantastic for the Galaxy S8 (112 minutes) or iPhone 8 Plus (129 minutes). Short-term charging showed off some prowess on the Galaxy S8 (22% in 15 minutes, 47% in 30 minutes and 81% in 60 minutes), and the iPhone 8 Plus (17 % in 15 minutes, 33 % in 30 minutes, 63 % in 60 minutes).

RavPower 10000-mAh Portable Charger (Image credit: RavPower)

6. RavPower 10000-mAh Portable Charger

This brick delivers some juice but it's on the hefty side

Capacity: 10000mAh | Output Ports: 2x USB-A | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 19.4 ounces | Measurements: 4 x 2.6 x 1 inches

Good short-term charging

Slow at refilling a whole phone

While this device charged two and a half Galaxy S8s by itself, it did so a bit slowly. Sure, it came out of the gate with 16 to 19 % charged in 15 minutes, but its rates for 30 and 60 minutes, as well as for a full charge, were at least 10 % behind those of its competitors.

If this brick were any lighter or cheaper, its full Galaxy S8 (110 minutes) and iPhone 8 Plus (129 minutes) times would be more understandable. The story doesn't improve with its timed charging on the Galaxy S8 (19% in 15 minutes, 27% in 30 minutes, 55% in 60 minutes) or the iPhone 8 Plus (16% in 15 minutes, 30% in 30 minutes, 57% in 60 minutes).

Anker PowerCore+ mini (Image credit: Anker)

7. Anker PowerCore+ mini

Teeny tiny portable charger with neat colors… and not much else

Capacity: 3350mAh | Output Ports: 1x USB-A | Input Ports: 1x microUSB | Weight: 2.8 ounces | Measurements: 3.7 x 0.9 x 0.9 inches

Pocket-friendly

Metallic color options

Only one output

Slow at delivering power

Available in metallic hues, this charger looks nice, but you can do better. Opt for the less expensive Aibocn or Poweradd chargers we listed earlier, which hold more of a charge, as the PowerCore+ mini fills only two-thirds of a Galaxy S8.

Also, it filled only 9 % of our iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy S8 in 15 minutes, a low among the chargers we tested, and its rates for 30 minutes (20% of the Galaxy S8, 21% of the iPhone 8 Plus) and 60 minutes (41% of the Galaxy S8, 40% of the iPhone 8 Plus) were also poor compared to what others achieved.

This charger, as you can tell, falls well under what we expect from Anker, which currently has two of the top slots on our chart. We hope Anker improves its lipstick-shaped chargers in time for our next round of testing.

How to choose the best portable charger for you

Finding the right charger capacity: You'll often see a four to five digit number, with the letters mAh following it, and that's your first big indicator of how much this charger is right for you. If you're constantly refuelling your phone and other gadgets, go for at least 10,000mAh. For each extra device you charge, add at least 5,000 to the mAh rating you're looking for. Just need to prevent your device from hitting 0 on late nights out? You'll be good with something in the under 5,000 mAh rating, provided you remember to charge it often.

Be a Ports authority: If you hold onto your devices forever, and don't already know what a USB-C port is, you can probably just get whatever fits your price. But if you're the kind who wants faster charging, look for a brick that has PD in its name. The best portable chargers, at least for my money, charge devices the fastest, and use the Power Delivery (PD) standard. Also, their USB-C ports mean you can refuel these power banks with the same cords used to charge modern laptops.

How we test portable chargers

You want a charger that was put through the rigors of refuelling, so we did just that. With timers in hand, we kept draining an iPhone 8 Plus and a Galaxy S8, and then timed how much time it took for each power bank to refuel those phones. Along the way, we checked out how much of said phones were refuelled after 15, 30 and 60 minutes. And since those handsets are on the older side of the spectrum, and charging technologies evolve, we're getting ready for a new round of reviews and testing, even though many of these units are still popular.

Our ranking also factored in the portability and designs of each model, as especially small and pocket-friendly chargers can't physically store as many mAh of battery power as their larger brethren. Similarly, the smaller a charger is, the less likely it has more than two ports (one for gaining a charge, the other for giving power).