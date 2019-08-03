Best Beach Tech: 10 Gadgets for Fun in the Sun

Waterproof Phone Holder

Not all phones are waterproof, and even those that are won’t do well when exposed to seawater. Keep your smartphone safe with a clear, watertight pouch that seals shut without sacrificing any touchscreen capability. This universal smartphone holder can fit phones up to six inches long, and is easy to use, too: Simply toss your phone in, close up the case, and hit the shore. The pouch even floats, so in the event it slips from your hand, your phone won’t be consigned to the briny deep. We definitely suggest testing the seal at home, using a tissue, before putting your expensive phone on the line, though.