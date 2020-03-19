Best 55-inch TVs of 2020

Looking for the best 55-inch TVs? We've spent more than 100 hours reviewing dozens of TV models in the past year, and most of the best TVs out there come in a variety of sizes. Many people find, though, that the best 55-inch TVs are a great fit for their circumstances.

According to our ‘what size TV should you buy’ guide, a 55-inch TV is well-suited for rooms where people are seated 4.6 feet from the TV, making this an ideal screen size for apartments, dorms and smaller homes. 55-inch TVs also fit nicely in bedrooms. If a 55-inch TV sounds just right for you, there are plenty of options available to choose from.

And we've got plenty of 55-inch sets to recommend. Whether you’re looking for a premium smart TV with incredible picture quality, an outdoor TV that can survive the basic elements, or a budget set that will save you a bundle, we've got advice backed up by hours of in-house lab testing and in-depth evaluation.

What are the best 55-inch TVs?

Most of the TVs we test and review are 65-inch models, but TVs in the same model line should be extremely similar, apart from physical screen size. Overall performance is likely to be of the same quality, and core features, like port selection, smart TV capabilities and design, are extremely consistent from one size to another. When a manufacturer makes a great 65-inch TV, it's a pretty safe bet that the smaller model will be just as good, so we've picked our favorites to bring you the best 55-inch TVs available.

Our top pick is the 55-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum because it delivers excellent performance at a reasonable $550 price. The M-Series has color-boosting quantum dots for accurate picture quality and local dimming for solid HDR performance. Vizio's SmartCast operating system offers plenty of flexibility with its combination of free content and popular apps, too.

If you’re looking for something under $500, the TCL 6 Series Roku TV is our top budget pick for a few reasons. Not only is the 6 Series powered by a reliable, user-friendly smart platform – the set boasts impressive backlight with 120 dimming zones and a well-rounded performance.

But if you’re looking to splurge on a deluxe set, the Sony Master Series A9G OLED is the one of the best 55-inch TVs you can get. It looks and sounds superb, delivering the best performance we've seen on TV. Though we tested the 65-inch model, we’re confident the 55-inch version will provide an equally premium viewing experience.

The best 55-inch TVs you can buy

1. Vizio M-Series Quantum 55-inch (M558-G1)

A great TV value

Screen Size: 55 inches | Screen Type: LCD with Quantum Dots | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Size: 48.6 x 28.3 x 2.9 inches | Weight: 35.9 pounds

Quantum-dot display delivers vibrant color

Local dimming for great HDR performance

Flexible smart TV features with lots of free content

Limited app selection on TV

Remote design is blah

The Vizio M-Series Quantum delivers a premium quantum-dot display for a reasonable price, and adds SmartCast 3.0 – Vizio's evolving smart-TV platform – to make it a great value for one of the best 55-inch TVs, giving you a truly premium viewing experience for less. Vizio has made major strides in the last couple of years, and this year's quantum-dot push has kept up that momentum by offering an excellent display at a great value.

The M-Series Quantum has color-boosting quantum dots for impressive picture quality and local dimming for great HDR performance, complete with Dolby Vision support. A built-in Google Chromecast gives you thousands of possible apps and services, and the newest version of SmartCast software supports Apple AirPlay2 and HomeKit, making it just as good for iOS users. This is the TV we’d recommend to most shoppers right now.

Read our full Vizio M-Series Quantum review .

(Image credit: TCL)

2. TCL 6 Series Roku TV

Best under $500

Screen Size: 55 inches | Screen Type: LCD with Quantum Dots | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 3 | Size: 48.5 x 28.1 x 3 inches | Weight: 37 pounds

Great picture quality

Impressive backlight with 120 dimming zones

Roku's smart-TV platform is reliably good

Off-angle viewing isn't perfect

No private-listening headphone jack on remote

When it comes to naming the best 55-inch TVs in recent years, the TCL 6-Series Roku TV easily climbs toward the top of the list. Excellent picture quality, stylish design and a refined smart-TV experience combine to make this a truly premium smart 4K TV — and the affordable price makes it even better set to recommend.

The display offers rich color, smooth action and excellent black levels for an LCD TV, but the features don't stop there. TCL's refined brushed-metal design looks better than the basic black casing used on many more-expensive sets, and the Roku TV interface is enhanced with voice search, using a built-in mic in the remote. Throw in some unexpected premium touches, like Dolby Vision support, and you've got a smart-TV bargain that we recommend to anyone shopping for TVs.

Read our full TCL 6 Series Roku TV review .

(Image credit: Sony)

3. Sony Master Series A9G OLED TV

Top-notch premium OLED

Screen Size: 55 inches | Screen Type: OLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Size: 48.3 x 28 x 1.6 inches | Weight: 41.2 pounds

Superb performance with excellent picture and sound

Refined design for TV and remote control

Best version of Android TV yet

Very expensive

Some features disabled by default

The Sony Master Series A9G OLED looks and sounds superb, delivering the best performance we've seen on TV, and that performance carries over to the smaller model, making it one of the best 55-inch TVs you can get. The OLED panel has excellent color, top-notch HDR support with bright highlights and rich shadows, and the pixel-perfect contrast and lighting that only OLED can provide. The sound might be even better than the display, thanks to Sony's impressive Acoustic Surface Audio+ which turns the entire glass panel into a high-end speaker with sound that comes right from the screen and better bass than even many soundbars provide. It's easily one of the best 55-inch TVs you can buy.

But Sony goes above and beyond simple picture and sound with the best version of Android TV yet and Sony's redesigned remote control, which combine into a truly great smart TV experience. The only question people need to ask themselves about the Sony Master Series A9G OLED is whether the category-leading performance and premium smart TV features are worth the the ultra-premium price.

Read our full Sony Master Series A9G OLED review.

(Image credit: Insignia)

4. Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition

The best Amazon Fire smart TV

Screen Size: 55 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 3 | Size: 48.9 x 28.6 x 3.3 inches | Weight: 29.3 pounds

Affordable 4K smart TV

HDR support

Alexa voice assistant built in

No far-field mics for Alexa

Annoying ads

Just when we were about to write off all Amazon-powered TVs, the Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition showed up to make us reconsider. With better-than- average picture quality, sound, and built-in Alexa voice support, it's the best Fire Edition TV we've seen, and the only Amazon TV (so far) to get our recommendation. If you want a smart-TV built around Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and Prime Video, this is the choice among the best 55-inch TVs to get.

With decent color accuracy and a wide color gamut, the Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition is not only the best Amazon TV we've tested and reviewed, it's also got excellent picture quality compared with other sets in the sub-$500 price range. Throw in a sleek design and decent audio performance and it all shapes up into a pretty great TV.

Read our full Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition review .

(Image credit: SunBrite)

5. SunBrite TV 55-inch Veranda Outdoor TV

The best outdoor TV

Screen Size: 55 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 3 | Size: 49.4 x 28.7 x 3.5 inches | Weight: 47 pounds

Solid 4K picture with HDR support

Rugged outdoor design

Strong performance in picture and sound

No smart functions

Most TVs are made for living rooms; drag them outside and they’re destined to die a quick death from extreme temperatures, water or even bugs. But the SunBriteTV Veranda Series 55-inch outdoor TV has a special rugged design that takes all the elements in stride. Whether it's located in a hot garage in the summer or a cold, covered patio in winter, the SunBriteTV can handle it. It benefits from a weather-sealed chassis and a screen made to be viewed in shady conditions where even ambient sunlight would trip up a normal TV’s performance.

With HDR capability and strong overall performance, it's the pick among the best 55-inch TVs for any outdoor setting. And thanks to some excellent built-in speakers, there's no need to get a soundbar. It's our favorite outdoor TV, rain or shine.

Read our full SunBriteTV Veranda Series 55-inch (2019) review .

How to choose the best 55-inch TVs for you

Our TV buying guide breaks down the key factors that should go into purchasing a new set, as getting a TV is an investment. It’s a piece of tech you’re likely to own for several years, which is why you want to make sure you’re picking the best 55-inch TV for you.

First figure out whether you’re locked into a 55-inch set. Just because it’s the biggest size that fits on your wall or TV stand doesn’t mean that it’s right for the room. Similarly, consider if a 65-inch TV would better suit your space.

Expect to pay about $500 for a good 55-inch 4K TV. The Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition above is the absolute cheapest we’d recommend based on our catalog of TV testing. But if you have a tighter budget, check out our best TV deals for some alternatives. Keep in mind performance will take a hit in lower price ranges, though.

If you want the most colors, get one of the HDR sets with Dolby Vision compatibility above. This technology is able to deliver more colors, more contrast levels and increased brightness. It could make a set a bit more costly, but it guarantees you’ll still be satisfied with TV as the Dolby Vision format seems to be gaining momentum.

Another thing to consider is port offerings. Some of the sets above sport 3 HDMI ports, while some have 4. In general, more ports is better, especially if you have a collection of input devices like soundbars or game consoles.

How we test the best 55-inch TVs

Testing the best 55-inch TVs is a thorough process. We put every TV through our custom lab test, measuring color gamut, color accuracy and brightness to objectively see which sets are the best for these key indicators. We also test for lag time, measuring to the millisecond how long it takes for content to travel from the original source to the screen. We use these results to make numbers-based comparisons about color and display quality.

We spend hours with each set to see how our lab results translate into anecdotal performance. We also compare competing sets using a range of content across several sources. With that information, we can tell you which TVs look best, sound best and offer the best viewing experience.

Of course, we also consider the smart TV functions and apps for each TV, looking at everything from the remote control design to the voice interaction.