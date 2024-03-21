iPad Pro 2024 just tipped for this major design upgrade — here's what we know

A new leak says that the iPad Pro 2024 will feature a design upgrade that should perfectly complement the rumored OLED display.

This information comes from known leaker, Instant Digital, who posted the leak on Weibo. This leaker has been known to be correct before regarding Apple designs, which gives some credence to this rumor. According to the post, the next 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros will come with bezels that measure 7.12 mm and 7.08 mm, respectively.

This would mean the iPad Pro 2024 bezels would be 10-15% thinner than the Pro models released between 2018 and 2022. It should be noted that these measurements do not include the metal edges of the device. The iPad Pro's thinner bezel, combined with the improved OLED screens, promises a fantastic experience for users.

(Image credit: Apple)

There have been a fair amount of rumors surrounding the features of the iPad Pro 2024, and one of the most prevalent has been the potential inclusion of a glass back. This feature had been previously reported as coming for the current iPad Pro, but it could come for the iPad Pro 2024 instead. A glass back would help lower the tablet's weight while allowing wireless charging.

There are also indications that the Apple iPad Pro 2024 will use the Apple M3 chip, making it one of the most powerful tablets for overall performance. Apple claims this chip's 10-core GPU is 65% faster than the M1 in terms of graphical performance. It also features an 8-core CPU (4 performance, 4 efficiency) that’s 35% faster than M1 for computing performance. The base M3 supports up to 24GB of unified memory, but we're not sure what the iPad will support.

Overall, the next generation of iPad Pro is shaping up to be a well-designed tablet, and the thinner bezels will allow it to show off its improved screen and performance. Apple has not revealed the price of the device, although there are rumors that we could see an iPad Pro price hike this year due to the OLED panel. There are indications that we will see Apple make an April announcement for the device.

For any updates keep an eye on our iPad Pro 2024 hub, which we will continue to update up until the release.

