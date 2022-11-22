The Logitech G Fits are a high-minded attempt to create true wireless gaming earbuds. While the buds are feature-rich and ambitious, they’re also uncomfortable, difficult to control and much more expensive than similar devices. On top of that, the sound quality is just OK.

Whatever else you know about the Logitech G Fits, you should know that they’re not worth $230. These ambitious earbuds are Logitech’s first attempt at true wireless gaming earbuds, and it’s clear that the company put a lot of thought into the product. They offer two different types of wireless connectivity; they offer different sound profiles to match a variety of game genres; they even automatically conform to the shape of your ear.

However, in spite of some creative ideas, nothing about the G Fits works well enough to merit a recommendation. The touch controls don’t work properly, the sound quality is just decent, and the custom mold feature doesn’t facilitate a good fit. Above all else, good gaming earbuds have to do two things: provide good sound and be comfortable. The G Fits don’t fully deliver on either count.

The G Fits may be a necessary step in the evolving world of true wireless gaming earbuds, but for now, they cost too much, for too little performance. Read on for our full Logitech G Fits review.

Logitech G Fits review: Design

The Logitech G Fits don’t look exactly like other earbuds, gaming or otherwise. Rather than looking like circles or miniature hair dryers, each earbud is a conch-shaped piece of foam attached to an oblong plastic structure. They’re not the prettiest earbuds, but they’re distinctive, at least.

The charging case is likewise a simple oval, resembling nothing so much as a clamshell makeup mirror. On the inside, there’s a pairing button, and a dedicated charging nook for each of the earbuds. It’s a bit difficult to maneuver the earbuds into place, but otherwise, the case generally does what it’s supposed to do.

Logitech G Fits review: Comfort

While I could take or leave the Logitech G Fits’ aesthetics, the comfort is a bit of a problem. Unlike most earbuds, which offer different tip sizes for a comfortable fit, the Logitech G Fits attempts a more high-tech solution.

When you first put in the G Fits, they use a technology called Lightform Molding, which is singlehandedly the most interesting thing about the device. Using a powerful set of LEDs, the G Fits heats up and molds itself to the shape of your ear. The process takes about a minute, and it’s rather uncomfortable, but you only have to do it once. It’s a cool idea, and one that I’ve never seen in a pair of earbuds before.

The issue is that even with Lightform molding, the G Fits don’t, well, fit especially well. Both earbuds were loose, and the right one especially felt like it was constantly on the verge of falling out. I would not trust it to stay in my ear if I used it as an everyday pair of music earbuds. To make matters worse, the Lightform is a one-and-done process; the fit is now as good as it’s ever going to get. I can’t help but wonder whether just offering a few different tip sizes and calling it a day would have been a better solution — particularly since this particular set of G Fits is now useless to anyone else.

Logitech G Fits review: Performance

The Logitech G Fits sounds fine — although I’d argue that a $230 set of earbuds should sound better than just “fine.” I tested the device with a variety of games on the PC and PS5, including Age of Empires IV , Doom Eternal , God of War Ragnarök , Final Fantasy XIV and Nioh Remastered . The games sounded good across the board, but the soundscape was much flatter than I expected. There wasn’t much differentiation between voice work, sound effects and music at the default preset.

Other presets, such as Bass Boost or FPS, tended to overemphasize certain sound qualities while essentially muting others. Voice-forward settings sounded especially grating, as they gave everything a metallic, almost nasal ring. You can customize your own equalization profiles, so it may be possible to program a richer soundscape than any of the defaults. But for such an expensive peripheral, the G Fits did not sound nearly as good as I thought they would.

I also listened to music from Old Crow Medicine Show, Flogging Molly, The Rolling Stones and G.F. Handel, and found the earbuds handled music and games similarly. Logitech advertises that the G Fits possess “deep punchy bass (opens in new tab),” but I would characterize the bass as “audible.” Just as with gaming, music sounds pretty good on the G Fits, but you can get “pretty good” performance from much cheaper audio accessories.

Logitech G Fits review: Features

One of the biggest selling points of the Logitech G Fits are that they can switch between USB and Bluetooth at the touch of a button. This means that, in theory, you could connect them to a PS5 and a smartphone, or a docked Nintendo Switch and a laptop, or any other combination of gaming and productivity machines. If your TV supports a Bluetooth connection, you could even use the G Fits as a roundabout Xbox accessory, which is a neat trick.

There are two problems with this setup, however. The first is that the USB connector is an ugly, clunky dongle that seems to do things backwards. The connector itself is a large rectangular USB-A dongle, with a USB-C adapter that’s nearly as long. It’s somewhat inconvenient for PS5s and newer PCs, and especially inconvenient for smartphones and handheld Switches. A small USB-C connector with an optional USB-A adapter would have made much more sense.

The bigger problem, though, is that the G Fits’ touch controls simply don’t work. Whereas the HyperX Cloud Mix Buds’ controls were entirely too sensitive, the G Fits’ are not nearly responsive enough. The earbuds don’t have any physical buttons, so you need to do everything on them — including switching between USB and Bluetooth — with a series of taps. However, during multiple days of testing, the G Fits never once parsed a command correctly, usually requiring three taps in place of two, or four taps in place of three. Sometimes, the earbuds didn’t respond at all; once, they got stuck in a sort of limbo where neither the USB nor the Bluetooth would respond, and I had to reset both connections before the device would function properly again.

Another issue is that the microphone is nearly unusable. While earbud mics will always fight an uphill battle due to distance and size, the G Fits’ mic recorded quiet audio with a ton of background interference. I could barely have a conversation with them in a quiet office building; I can only imagine how they would fare out on the street.

Logitech G Fits review: Verdict

I admire the Logitech G Fits for what they tried to accomplish. Right now, the only other set of true wireless gaming earbuds on the market is the HyperX Cloud Mix Buds, and they have a lot of room for improvement. Unfortunately, the G Fits have just as many problems — and cost an additional $80.

At the same time, the G Fits don’t deserve excoriation. They sound good enough, and they’re not painful to wear, which is more than a lot of earbuds can say. USB connectivity is a rare thing, and it’s possible that Logitech could improve the touch controls via firmware updates. Perhaps even the audio quality could be better with some tweaks to the default EQ profiles.

Still, in its current form, the G Fits are a tough sell. At present, there’s no set of true wireless earbuds that I’d recommend wholeheartedly for gaming, but I imagine we’ll see some within the next few years. When that happens, the G Fits will have been an important step in the right direction, even if only in retrospect.