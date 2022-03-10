Today's best Hbada Office Chair Desk deals $169.99 $109.99 View Low Stock Reduced Price

Hbada Office Task Chair: Specs Colors: Black, gray, white

Material: Fabric

Seat width: 19.7 inches

Weight Limit: 250 pounds

Size: 21.3 x 19.7 x 19.7 inches

The Hbada Office Task Chair has more than 15,000 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars, so I decided to see what all the fuss was about, and if this truly was one of the best office chairs . Read the rest of our Hbada Office Task Chair review to see if its budget price really matches its expectations.

Hbada Office Task Chair review: Price and availability

The Hbada Office Task Chair is available through Amazon; its regular price is $169 , but you can often find it for less. You can get the chair in all black, a white frame and black cushioning, or a white frame with gray padding.

Hbada sells an upgraded model with lumbar support for around $189.

Hbada Office Task Chair review: Design and adjustability

As with most budget office chairs, there’s not a lot you can adjust on the Hbada other than raise and lower the seat; it goes from a low of 17.7 inches to 21.2 inches. However, the arms, which are not padded, can swivel upwards, so you can push it under a desk more easily when you’re not using it. The chair also has a tilt tensioner so that it doesn’t lean too far back.

The Hbada’s seat is padded fabric, while the back is made of mesh, for added breathability. The Hbada’s back also tapers inwards, which gives it a more elegant look. It’s a bit more compact than the Flash Furniture office chair, so it’s better suited for smaller spaces — and people.

The chair’s design — in which the back swoops upward from the sides of the chair — does make it stand out from most other budget office chairs, whose back section is supported from the rear of the seat.

Hbada Office Task Chair review: Comfort

For a budget office chair, the Hbada felt ... fine. It was on a par with the Furmax Office Chair , one of the best office chairs under $100, which is to say it wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t a life-changing experience, as much as you can have one in an office chair.

Among chairs in its price range, I preferred the Flash Furniture Mid-Back office chair, which felt more comfortable over longer periods. I had two other coworkers try both chairs; one preferred the Hbada chair, while the other liked the Flash Furniture chair better.

Hbada Office Task Chair review: Verdict

The Hbada Office Task Chair is perfectly adequate for those who want to spend around $100 on a comfortable chair for their home office. Apart from a chair that looks a bit different from the rest, there’s not much here that you won’t find in other budget office chairs. I personally felt the Flash Furniture Mid-Back office chair, which costs about the same, was more comfortable, and I liked its design better.