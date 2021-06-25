Hon Exposure chair: Specs Colors: Black

Seat width: 20 inches

Size: 26.75 x 26.5 x 40.5 inches

Seat height: 21.5 inches

Maximum weight: 250 pounds

The Hon Exposure office chair is a sturdy, mid-range office chair that will offer you some more adjustments and support than budget office chairs, but at a more reasonable price than $1,000 models.

After sitting on it for more than a month for this Hon Exposure review, I can say that it’s a dependable chair that gets the basics right, you might want to consider spending a little more and invest in one of the best office chairs to get a seat with better cushioning.

Hon Exposure Mesh Task chair review: Price

The Hon Exposure is available at Amazon, and comes in three varieties: The mesh back with fabric seat version is $229, an all-leather model is $237 and a mesh back with leather seat is $230. You can choose any color, as long as it’s black.

Hon Exposure review: Design and setup

Looks-wise, the Hon Exposure is a pretty unremarkable chair: It’s all black, with a mesh back and a padded seat and armrests.

(Image credit: Hon)

You’d have a hard time picking it out of a lineup with any of the dozens of chairs you can find for sale online. Most of the chair is made of plastic, with metal brackets for the arms and a metal base holding everything together.

(Image credit: Hon)

It’s a utilitarian aesthetic that’s just fine for most people; unless you’re Emperor Palpatine, how much of a statement do you really want to make with your office chair? That being said, we like the white finish and more stylish look of the Branch Ergonomic Chair , not to mention its polished metal base.

The Hon Exposure comes disassembled; all you need is about 15 minutes of your time to put it together, and everything is included. The directions are clear, too.

Hon Exposure review: Comfort and adjustability

Sitting in the Hon Exposure was fine, but wasn’t as comfortable as I’d like, even for a chair at this price. Compared to the Branch Ergonomic Chair, I could feel my hip bones pressing against the bottom of the seat more, and the lumbar support of the Hon wasn’t as pronounced.

(Image credit: Hon)

You can adjust the height of the armrests, as well as how close they are to the seat. The height of the chair is also adjustable, and you can adjust the tension of the backrest. The Hon Exposure also has a small lumbar support pad that slides up and down.

(Image credit: Hon)

Hon Exposure review: Verdict

The $230 Hon Exposure is like the Honda of seating - it’s a very capable office chair at a very reasonable price. We don’t all have $1,000 to throw at some high-end chaise.

Still, if you can find the Branch Ergonomic Chair for less than $300, it’s worth spending a bit more for some added comfort — and panache. But if you’re looking to save some money, you won’t be disappointed in the Hon Exposure.