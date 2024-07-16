Nothing wants users to 3D print their own CMF Phone 1 accessories

After announcing the shockingly cheap CMF Phone 1 last week, Nothing has another surprising announcement about the new phone — it's making available 3D files that can be used with a 3D printer to create accessories for the handset.

Nothing detailed the files in a blog post (via 9to5 Google). The .stl and .stp files made available are for the rear cover the CMF Phone 1, which is replaceable. You could used that file to create covers or other accessories for the budget-friendly phone.

It's an interesting move to off-load accessory creation on to smartphone buyers themselves, and it will depend heavily on how many CMF Phone 1 buyers also can reliably access 3D printers. There are some low-cost 3D printers out there, but if you're not already using one, it may be too big of an ask to have someone buy and master yet another device just to have a phone accessory. It would certainly seem to contradict the budget-friendly selling point of the CMF brand.

Still, I've seen the board game community inundated with cult-like claims about what 3D printing can allow, so I'll concede that Nothing is giving it's users a pretty cool option.

In the blog post, Rob Godwin, Nothing's community manager, writes, "Since we have such creative community, for the first time we’ve pulled together some detailed documentation outlining the physical dimensions of a CMF by Nothing product, everything you could need to get started.

"Whether you’re an experienced maker or a humble hobbyist, there are plenty of exciting opportunities with CMF Phone 1 … we might even explore producing some of your ideas, so be sure to show us what you’re working on!"

The post notes that the screws on Phone 1 are M2 screws, a common standard on electronic devices, which means that replacements should be easily found.

Godwin highlighted ideas for accessories including a camera grip, a card wallet or even a lens attachment.

It feels surprising since no other phone company, that I can think of, openly offers customers options like this. That said, the catch phrase for the Phone 1 is "Customisable. Functional. Yours."

The phone does come with two accessory-inclusive tools. The first is tool that appears to be a flat-head screwdriver and a SIM removal tool that can be used on the removable rear cover. There's also a knob that Nothing calls an "accessory point" that is designed to attach things like fold-out stands, card holders and lanyards.

Nothing is already a fledgling brand and launching the CMF Phone 1 as another fledgling sub-brand is an interesting move. But the sub-brand appears to meant for people who want affordable devices that offer apparently deep customization.