Changing the iPhone 16 battery gets even easier with this new tool — here’s what we know

If you have recently bought a new iPhone 16, perhaps as part of the Prime Day Sale, then you'll be glad to know that iFixit has a new tool to help replace the battery.

Apple has worked to make the iPhone 16 series much easier to repair thanks to three changes in design. One of the most important is the new bonding agent for the battery. In the past, batteries were held in place by hard-to-remove tape that could damage the phone if the user tried to force the battery out. However, Apple's iPhone 16 series batteries can be removed with low-voltage current, making them much safer to pop out at home.

However, most homes won't have a piece of tech designed to deliver voltage of any kind. iFixit is looking to change that with its VoltClip. This little USB-C powered tool delivers around 9-12 volts to help detach the battery and is available for $10.95 at iFixit's site. Apple has stated that the process would be faster with 30 Volts, but iFixit stated, in a report by The Verge, that it wanted to keep things simple with its first device.

iFixit VoltClip: now $10.95 @ iFixit

The VoltClip is designed to help users remove the battery on their iPhone 16 series phones. When plugged into a USB-C port, the device generates from 9-12 Volts, enough to help debond the battery from the phone. It can also be used in other situations requiring that level of voltage.

You can, in theory, perform the same action as this tool by buying (or borrowing) a 9-volt battery and a pair of battery clips. However, iFixit has revealed other uses for the device. One of the more interesting is using it to revive a dead smart door lock temporarily. iFixit plans to ship the VoltClip with the iPhone 16 battery repair kit, but it will be a while before that is available.

The ability to quickly repair the iPhone 16 isn't the only reason to upgrade to the newest Apple phone. One of the most obvious is the eventual release of Apple Intelligence. While it is true that many of the features won't be available until at least iOS 18.2, a lot was still released in the recent iOS 18 update, including updates to apps like Notes, Calander and Maps. The update also saw a significant improvement in Home screen customization, not to mention the improved chip and cameras with the iPhone 16 series.

Apple's work to improve the repairability of the iPhone 16 was a pleasant surprise, and it's great to see companies working to create new tools to help with that. While there have been a few issues with the iPhone 16, it's still been a pretty stable product launch. Hopefully, we won't have to change any batteries soon.

