Apple Wallet re-enables adding cards via NFC — what you need to know

For still unknown reasons, Apple disabled the "Tap to Provision" feature in the Apple Wallet app last week. However, for just as vague reasons, the feature was turned back on two days before the big iOS 18 update hit iPhones.

The re-enabled feature was seen by Aaron Perris on X (h/t 9to5Mac) in the back-end code. It remains unclear why Apple was turning off and back on again.

The "Tap to Provision" feature is inelegantly named, but it allows you to add a new debit or credit card to Apple Pay via NFC. Tapping your NFC-supported card to your iPhone will let you add a card without taking a photo of the card and uploading it to the app or typing in the numbers.

You will receive an approval code from your bank via text message or another verification method to complete adding your new cards, just like you would with other methods.

Apparently, this tapping method via NFC will be the new default way of putting new cards in your Apple Wallet in iOS 18.

We have read reports, including from 9to5Mac, claiming people have struggled to add cards using the NFC method. Or it didn't work for some debit or credit cards. One comment claimed it doesn't work for American Express and Discover cards, but Visa and Mastercard work okay.

If that is an ongoing issue with the Tap to Provision feature, Apple may have disabled it to try fixing it. We'll see how it fares now that more iPhone owners can access it within the next few days.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I tried it with a Mastercard, and it worked fine, but your mileage may vary. It was a little picky and required me to tap the card to the very top of the iPhone before it read it.

Apple Wallet is getting a number of new features with iOS 18 beyond Tap to Provision. At least one is NFC-based with the new "Tap to Cash," which lets you send money to your friends by bringing your iPhone close to theirs. The money transfer is authenticated using the usual iPhone security methods — FaceID, Touch ID or passcode.

It should also work with Apple Watches as the feature is apart of the new watchOS 11 update as well. You can additionally find the Tap to Cash control via the revamped Control Center, allowing you to initiate transfers more quickly.

More from Tom's Guide