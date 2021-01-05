Xbox Series X could get even better thanks to Game Pass and Ubisoft+

With access to a huge library of games, some of which can be streamed, for just $15 a month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is already great value. But now it’s about to get even better, thanks to a potential deal with Ubisoft.

According to Jez Corden of Windows Central, Microsoft is in talks to bring Ubisoft+ into the fold, and join EA Play as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Ubisoft+ (formerly Uplay+) is exactly what you’d expect, a $15 monthly subscription service that gives PC gamers access to over 100 Ubisoft games. Some of them are even available to stream via the Google Stadia and Amazon Luna cloud gaming services. Very much like Game Pass, in other words, just more focussed on Ubisoft-made titles and the PC gaming community.

I've seen rumours about Ubisoft Uplay+ joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.I think this has a strong chance of being true, based on stuff I've heard.December 30, 2020

It would be a big win for Microsoft since currently there are no Ubisoft titles available on Game Pass Ultimate. A deal involving Ubisoft+ could change that, much like how EA Play integration with Game Pass means a subscription to the latter gives you access to a number of EA titles.

Presumably, it would also allow Xbox gamers to use Ubisoft+ as well, rather than just PC gamers. That means they could also enjoy Ubisoft games on release day, premium content and cloud streaming, all as part of their existing Game Pass subscription.

Of course, the question is whether or not you’ll have to pay extra for the privilege. While EA Play was rolled into Game Pass Ultimate at no extra cost, there’s no telling whether this will also be the case with Ubisoft+. That said, you will likely need a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. EA Play is not included in the cheaper $10 Game Pass tier, and in all likelihood Ubisoft+ would be the same.

The deal hasn't been confirmed yet, but Corden claims it has a “strong chance” of being true. So hopefully we should be getting an official announcement sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, why not check out our picks for the best Xbox Series X games you can play right now. And don't worry more are set to come as 2021 gets underway.