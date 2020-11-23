Wow! Sonos Move $100 off now in Black Friday speaker deal

If you want a Black Friday speaker deal and you want primo sound too? We loved the Sonos Move speaker (named for how you can bring its high-grade sound anywhere) when it first came out, and Amazon's got it for a much lower price, slicing a quarter of the bill away.

That's right, Amazon's got the Sonos Move speaker at $299, savings of $100. And, yes, that's still not exactly cheap. But that's $100 off the price of a speaker that will blow away all those less expensive speakers away with its seriously strong sound. Its TruePlay technology is one trick that competitors can't match it on: this speaker automatically tunes its sound to fit the acoustics of its surroundings, and that even works outdoors.

The Sonos Move is a portable smart speaker that works via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, meaning you can use it inside your home and out. It's drop- and weather-proof, plus its auto-tuning feature adapts the sound for any space, from a backyard patio to kitchen area.

Whether you're using the Sonos Move to add a little music to your study space or turning it up all the way to start an instant party, the Move pumps out your tunes without any flaws or distortion. In our Sonos Move review, we noted how it's able to "provide subtle background noise, booming dance bass and everything in between."

Oh, and don't worry about compatibility. Unlike the Apple HomePod, the Sonos Move plays nice with 100 streaming services if it's on Wi-Fi. You can control this bevy of streaming options via the Sonos app, voice commands or Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, you get Alexa and Google Assistant support, so you don't have to choose between the most popular digital assistants.

And since it's designed to be both an indoors and outdoors speaker, Sonos has designed the Move for serious durability. Its IP56 rating makes the Move dustproof and waterproof, with enough ruggedness to endure coarse sand or a rainy night.