Whoa! Dell just slashed the price on this 34" curved gaming monitor by $680

Ah, Cyber Monday deals — is there any better time to be a gamer? Between the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals and Cyber Monday gaming headset deals, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to loading up on gaming gear.

We've seem some awesome Black Friday deals so far, and are expecting plenty more to continue through the weekend before Cyber Monday. But this is one of the best we've seen so far: this Alienware 34" Curved Gaming Monitor is at $839.99, down from $1519.99. That's $680 in savings.

Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1520 now $840 @ Dell.

With deep blacks and rich colors spanning 127.2% of the sRGB color gamut, this was one of the best premium ultrawide displays we've tested, and this deal is an absolute steal.



In our Alienware 34 Curved Monitor review, we remarked that this big, bold, curved monitor proves that Alienware's peripheral devices are just as stunning — and functional — as its PCs and laptops. It's got good ergonomics, and can move through 30º of viewing angles forward and back, and 40ª side to side.

Our favorite part of testing any monitor, of course, is getting down to gameplay, and this was an absolute delight. All the colors popped, and there was no lag or stuttering to slow us down. The nearly 180ª field of view lets you keep track of everything going on in single- and multiplayer games.

It's also a darn good monitor for office work. You've just got so much space to work with here, and between the sharp blacks and crisp whites, everything is crystal clear and easy to read.

At the end of our review, we mentioned how the Acer's Predator X34 was stiff competition, especially at $999—but with this doorbuster deal at just $840, it's easy to recommend this monitor for any serious gamer.

