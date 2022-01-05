Thor: Love and Thunder leaks reveal Jane Foster and Thor's new looks

We're six months from Thor: Love and Thunder, and while official trailers and press art haven't been released yet, it looks like we're finally getting a look at what the principle characters in the film will look like.

The first two images (seen below) we'll talk about are supposedly promotional art depicting how Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the new Thor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will appear in the movie. These images appear to have originated with Marvel movie leaker ALEX RAM on Twitter, and while we don't know Ram's track record on these sorts of things, they do look legit to our eyes.

The render of Foster holding a re-formed Mjolnir confirms what some already knew from the Mighty Thor run in the Marvel comics: that Thor's original favorite weapon will be rebuilt (after Hela destroyed it). Naturally, as you can see in the photos, Thor is still holding Stormbreaker, the axe that Uru built him on Nidavellir in Avengers: Infinity War.

We'll note that those Thor and Mighty Thor drawings don't seem particularly surprising, other than the fact that Thor's gear packs a bit more purple than we expected, as noted by Tom's Guide editor Tom Pritchard.

The third leak, which is more substantial, is a set photo (a mirror-selfie, likely) that shows us Valkyrie's new look. The leak is courtesy of Cris Parker (@3CFilmss), and reveals that Valkyrie (last seen when Thor told her that she would be the new king of New Asgard) has ditched the white and gold look for a black and white outfit. The gear also bears the silver disks that you may remember from Thor's looks of the past.

The choice to give Valkyrie's gear some nods to Thor's gear might be a sign that she's trying to do her best to fit into the lineage of the past leaders of Asgard.

She may be having trouble, though, as eagle-eyed Reddit user u/KingEuronIIIGreyjoy noticed a Spider-Man: No Way Home easter-egg on a news ticker that read "Political turmoil in New Asgard as Z..." under the Spider-Man coverage.

Is New Asgard not loving its new leader as much as we would have hoped? The "Z..." part of that headline is expected to be tied to Zeus, who is rumored to be played by Russell Crowe. Is he challenging Valkyrie for her throne? Only time will tell.