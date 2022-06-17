This new Netflix movie teams up Top Gun Maverick director with an Avenger

Netflix’s latest movie comes from Joseph Kosinski. The American director is flying high right now as his film Top Gun Maverick continues to soar at the box office and has viewers gripping the edge of their seats. However, his new Netflix movie is a dramatic change of pace.

The film is called Spiderhead and it’s set in a near-future penitentiary where there are no bars or cells, and prisoners are even permitted to walk about freely. However, in exchange, inmates wear a surgically attached device that regularly administers dosages of mind-altering drugs. Incarcerated inhabitants are fully controlled by these substances and can have their moods switched in an instant.

This high-tech prison is run by a so-called visionary, Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth). But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Tellers) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), develop an unexpected bond, their connection could threaten everything Abnesti has built. As Jeff and Lizzy plot an audacious escape, Abnesti begins to push the limits of free will to the breaking point.

It all sounds like a pretty intriguing idea for a thriller, and the cast list is mighty impressive as well. Not only do you have Chris Hemsworth, who is most well known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the film also reunites Miles Teller and Kosinski, with the pair having worked together on Top Gun Maverick.

The film hit Netflix today (June 17), but many critics have already given their take and so far its reception has been a mixed bag. Spiderhead currently scores a fairly average 56% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). But it’s enjoyed positive write-ups from the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and The Daily Telegraph. In fact, Frank Scheck of The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) called it “an unclassifiable good time.”

As you might expect from its premise, the sci-fi thriller has drawn positive comparisons with Netflix's popular TV show Black Mirror. And the twisty narrative has also been noted as another draw. Plus, Hemsworth’s committed performance has been labeled the best part of the film by several reviewers. Some critics did note that the film feels overstretched which may be because it's based on a short story, Escape from Spiderhead by George Saunders.

With trending talent both behind and in front of the camera, Netflix couldn’t have chosen a better time to release Spiderhead. It's definitely one of the best new movies to stream this week, and it's almost a surefire bet that the film will rocket up the streamer's most-watched list over the weekend.

