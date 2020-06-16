Stunning iPhone 12 design reveals the new look we really want

The iPhone 12 won't get anyone excited if it's going to look the same as last year's model. The good news? Apple reportedly plans a truly new look for its flagship phone this time around.

The iPhone 12 design should include flatter edges — reminiscent of the iPhone 5 and iPad Pro 2020, — a smaller notch and a possible navy blue color for the iPhone 12 Pro. Now a new set of renders have surfaced via svetapple, and they look pretty stunning.

The first thing you'll notice about these iPhone 12 Pro renders is the navy blue hue. This has been rumored ever since leaker Max Weinbach spilled the beans to EverythingApplePro back in January. We've seen other renders with this color, but this is the first that incorporates all the other rumored features for the iPhone 12 Pro's design.

(Image credit: svetapple)

The renders from svetapple shows a similar frosted glass material to the Midnight Green option on the iPhone 11 Pro. The render maker says that the color is dark and may look more gray than blue from certain angles, but that's by design.

In addition, there's a flat stainless steel frame that runs around the iPhone 12 Pro, which matches previous rumors and leaks. You'll find sharp instead of rounded edges, and the band should be color matches to the blue glass on the back of the phone.

(Image credit: Svetapple)

Up front, the iPhone 12 Pro's display in this render has a smaller notch than the one on the iPhone 11 Pro, which would be a welcome change and get Apple closer to a full-screen design. Previous rumors have pointed to Apple possibly moving the top speaker up to make the notch narrower.

So what about the cameras? You'll find four lenses in this iPhone 12 render, up from three on the iPhone 11 Pro. There's a wide angle camera, an ultra-wide camera and telephoto lens, plus a LiDAR sensor on board, which is expected to provide enhanced performance in iPhone AR apps and portrait photos.

Interestingly, the True Tone flash has moved to the center of the camera array, a design move that would make sense on Apple's part. The microphone could also move to this center area.

Other iPhone 12 Pro rumors include a fast new A14 Bionic processor based on a 5-nanometer process, a ProMotion display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a higher capacity battery. You can expect two iPhone 12 Pro models: a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The two iPhone 12 Pro phones would join the regular 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max.

All four new iPhone 12 devices may not launch until the October or possibly even November time frame, due to the impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But if the iPhone 12 Pro looks like this it could be worth the wait.