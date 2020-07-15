Stimulus check 2: AOC urges McConnell to 'get to work'

As senators prepare to return to work next week, House Democrats are putting pressure on lawmakers to pass stimulus check 2 quickly.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday , Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to “get to work,” on a new stimulus package that includes a second round of direct stimulus check payments.

“The House voted to send a 2nd stimulus check 2 [months] ago & Senate Republicans haven't even discussed it,” the tweet reads. “For a party that pretends to care [about] hard work, they are the laziest leaders in COVID. Even House GOP work harder, & they don't even read bills."

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act, its version of a second stimulus package, in May, but that proposal stalled without Senate approval. The bill would provide additional direct payments of $1,200 to eligible Americans, including expanded benefits for dependent children and workers with taxpayer identification numbers.

The Senate is on recess until July 17, but McConnell has recently suggested that lawmakers could begin debate on a bill as early as next week.

It’s not clear what the Senate proposal will include—McConnell has suggested that additional direct payments could go out soon, though they may be limited to those making less than $40,000 per year. Other GOP senators have expressed hesitation about stimulus check 2.

If the House-approved Heroes Act were to move forward, Americans making less than $75,000 annually (if single) and $150,000 annually (if married) would receive a $1,200 payment for themselves and each dependent child, up to $6,000 per family. Smaller payments would go to single taxpayers making up to $99,000 and married taxpayers (filing jointly) earning up to $198,000.

The White House has also hinted at additional direct payments, with President Trump saying he favors “ larger numbers ” and White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow stating that " direct checks are probably going to be part " of the next stimulus package.

