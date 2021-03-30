Star Wars: The Bad Batch just dropped an explosive new trailer

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is on the way and Disney Plus — thinking we could use a little more hype — just dropped a new trailer to get us ready for the series. And unlike the first trailer (which was pretty slim on details), this new reel shows us that it's going to be more than just Clone Wars season 8.

It has previously been revealed that The Bad Batch is set after the events of Revenge of the Sith, and the end of the Clone Wars. What we didn’t know was what the titular troopers would actually be doing. Going AWOL, and apparently kidnapping an adolescent clone in the process.

It has previously been revealed that The Bad Batch is set after the events of Revenge of the Sith, and the end of the Clone Wars. What we didn’t know was what the titular troopers would actually be doing. Going AWOL, and apparently kidnapping an adolescent clone in the process.

For those that don’t know, The Clone Wars ended with the Emperor enacting Order 66, which forced clones to turn on both Jedi and any disobedient comrades. The Bad Batch are nothing if not disobedient, and it seems the empire isn’t too fond of soldiers who are “nothing but trouble”.

So they’re on the run, and it doesn’t look like they’re willing to quietly go into hiding either. Certainly not since they’ll be crossing paths with Rebel cell leader Saw Gerrera, who will similarly prove himself to be nothing but trouble in the years to come.

They’ll also be encountering bounty hunter Fennec Shand, star of The Mandalorian and the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett. So it seems that it won’t just be clones and imperial troops after Clone Force 99 either. Who knows, maybe we’ll even see Fett himself pop up at some point. We still don’t know what he was up to between Revenge of the Sith and a New Hope.

There are still plenty of unknowns, but we’re going to have to wait until May 4 before we find out much more. That’s the day the Bad Batch will hit Disney Plus, with a special 70-minute premiere. New episodes will then be released weekly, though we still don’t know how many episodes there will be.