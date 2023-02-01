Sony says PS VR2 production numbers have not been cut

Sony has denied a report that PS VR2 production numbers have been revised in light of softer-than-expected pre-order numbers for the upcoming PS5 virtual reality headset.

In a comment provided to GamesIndustry.biz (opens in new tab), Sony said it has “not cut PS VR2 production numbers” and also stated that it is “seeing enthusiasm from PlayStation fans for the upcoming launch, which includes more than 30 titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Resident Evil Village."

These comments come in response to a recent report from Bloomberg (opens in new tab) that suggested that PS VR2 manufacturing levels had been reduced in the wake of lackluster pre-order figures. The publication reported that Sony had slashed its launch quarter forecast in half, from two million units to one million. Bloomberg also noted Sony had contacted supply partners to warn that manufacturing orders could be reduced.

Sony has not commented on the suggestion that the second-generation PlayStation VR headset is experiencing lower-than-expected pre-order numbers. It should be noted that initially reserving a unit required an individual invitation, an anti-scalping tactic previously deployed by Sony-owned retailer PlayStation Direct during the height of the PS5 restock nightmare.

However, the invitation requirement was quietly scrapped a few weeks after pre-orders went live, perhaps suggesting that consumer interest wasn’t substantial enough to warrant such a system. But there is also the possibility that Sony only used it initially to ensure that the first wave of pre-orders went to PlayStation gamers most interested in the product rather than scalpers.

Unlike the PS5, which sold out its pre-orders within just a few minutes of going live, just a few weeks ahead of launch, and the PS VR2 is still available to order. It's being exclusively sold on PlayStation Direct either standalone or in a bundle with the PS VR-exclusive Horizon spinoff. If you want to secure yours, we’ve got a guide on how to pre-order the PS VR2 which will run you through the steps.

We also recently got some hands-on time with the PS VR2 ourselves and were very impressed with what we experienced. The new PS VR Sense controllers and sizeable resolution bump were big improvements over the original PS VR setup. But the lack of on-board audio and the front-heavy design which could make extended play sessions uncomfortable has us a little concerned. Expect our full verdict on the PS VR2 in the near future.

The PS VR2 is set to launch on February 22 and will cost $549 / £529 / AU$879, its launch window lineup is expected to be comprised of more than 35 games.