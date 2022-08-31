Some Dell XPS 13 Plus OLED screens are falling off — what you need to know

The Dell XPS 13 Plus has a lot going for it, but there are some things we really wish could be improved. That list just got a little longer, with Dell confirming (via The Verge) (opens in new tab) there is a screen issue on some OLED models. This issue has the screen seemingly coming off the laptop.

This particular issue has been reported for a while now, from buyers and reviewers alike. There’s even a video (opens in new tab) of a screen falling off during a Best Buy demonstration. In that instance a staff member starts closing the laptop’s lid, only for the display to fall down and away from the lid.

Other users have reported other issues, including bizarre colors (opens in new tab), dying screens (opens in new tab) and lost touchscreen functionality. One Reddit user (opens in new tab) even spotted that a model they purchased in store at Best Buy, has been labeled “DONT SELL-RECALL/WITHDRWN XPS 12 PLUS” — though there was no extra explanation as to why.

The Verge notes that its original review model suffered from a dying screen, and while that was originally blamed on being knocked off a couch Dell confirms it was part of a batch “suspect for a quality control issues with the display.”

We didn’t experience any serious issues during our time testing the laptop, though our Dell XPS 13 Plus review notes that the machine can run a little warm, and the touchpad is a little oversensitive — in addition to disappointing battery life of seven and a half hours on the OLED unit.

According to Dell this is an issue with the kind of glue used in the XPS 13. The company discovered that “some screens on the XPS 13 Plus OLED systems may become loose because of problems with the third-party adhesive used" per a statement given to The Verge.

This issue was apparently “quickly corrected” during production, and the company will be reaching out to any impacted customers for screen replacements “ideally before it becomes loose”. Dell also claims the problem is specific to the OLED version of the XPS 13 Plus, with non-OLED versions seemingly unaffected.

If you’ve purchased a Dell XPS 13 Plus OLED already, be sure to keep an eye on the screen for any potential problems. If you are already experiencing those problems, rest assured you are not the only one.

Get in touch with Dell customer support (opens in new tab), so they can help you get the problem fixed as soon as possible, assuming they haven’t already contacted you.

This is definitely not a good look for the Dell brand given the already lukewarm reviews for the XPS 13 Plus.