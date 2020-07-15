Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 design revealed — and it looks a lot like iPad Pro

We've been waiting to see what exactly the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 looks like, and we just got our best look yet via a new render. And it looks like the offspring of an iPad Pro and the Surface Pro.

The above image came from prolific leaker Evan Blass' Patreon, and it's believed to be the 11-inch Tab S7, not the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7+. As you can see, its flat edges and thin bezels are very reminiscent of the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro.

Meanwhile, its kickstand back — which may be included or sold separately as with previous releases — reminds us of Microsoft's Surface lineup.

We don't have many details about the new S Pen, but this art asset makes me think Samsung's going to be focusing harder on the Tab S7 as a device for artists.

The thin bezels match what we reported on earlier this week, when photos of the Galaxy Tab S7 appeared on a South Korean certification website. The Tab S7 has AKG branding on the back, so we expect the tablet to come with strong speakers, as has been the norm for Samsung.

Specs wise, we expect the smaller Tab S7 to have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chip, and the Tab S7 Plus to run on the 865 Plus chip, which is expected to be faster by about 10%. On the down side, another recent report suggests we shouldn't get our hopes up for in-display fingerprint readers. That being said, if the iPad Pro's bezels are large enough for biometric cameras, the Tab S7 should be able to identify your face as well.

The Galaxy Tab S7 will likely be revealed at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, so stay tuned for official details.