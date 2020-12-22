Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 just leaked — and it looks stunning

Looks like another premium Chromebook is coming. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 just leaked, and it looks ... bright.

Based just off the new leak from Evan Blass who posted the first images of the laptop online yesterday, its chassis is more eye-catching than ever. And as Samsung loves to do, the laptop appears to be named without a space, as official branding he shared earlier this month refers to the Galaxy Chromebook2. Which just looks wrong.

Looking at how it visually compares to the original Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, we can see that it appears to be in a brighter shade of red (or is it orange?) than the original, and that color extends to the entire chassis. The previous model dropped the red on the sides, where the ports are.

Speaking of ports, it doesn't seem like much has changed, except the image Blass shared has the SD memory reader on the left and not the right side.

The other noteworthy change is that Blass' leaked photos also shows a dark silver model, so it appears Samsung won't just make a reddish offering this time around. Maybe that color was a bit too divisive for those who want to blend in at the office.

Blass had no specs to share, but noted a "newer, cooler Intel chip and built-in fan would be high on the wish list," of anyone who used the Gen. 1 model. We'll agree that a cooler-running Galaxy Chromebook 2 would be great help, as our heat gun picked up temperatures between 103.8 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit after streaming 15 minutes of Full HD video on the notebook.

Our biggest hope, though, is more battery life. The original only lasted 5 hours and 55 minutes on the Tom's Guide battery life test, which was short even for a 4K laptop.

We don't know when the Samsung Chromebook 2 is going to be revealed in full, but CES 2021 is almost here and could be the moment for the big reveal.