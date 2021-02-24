Razer’s new Kiyo Pro webcam delivers sharp 1080p video at 60 FPS

Razer just launched the Razer Kiyo Pro, a rather expensive high-performance camera designed for those who are keen to drastically improve their streaming quality.

This premium webcam has already scored 4 out of 5 stars in most media reviews so far, and for a good reason, too. Priced at $199, the Razer Kiyo Pro offers a smooth 60 fps in 1080p FHD quality, HDR-enabled images at 30 fps, an adaptive light sensor, and a wide-angle lens with adjustable field-of-view (FOV).

Unlike its predecessor, the Razer Kiyo, the new Pro model doesn’t include a built-in ring light, which arguably wasn’t needed in the first place, considering that it wasn’t big enough to act as a sufficient lighting.

According to Razer, the new Kiyo Pro is designed to “achieve professional video standards for streaming and video conferencing.”

One of the main pros of the Kiyo Pro is definitely its adjustable frame rate. Delivering 1080p Full HD image quality at 60 fps will make sure that your video stream runs smoothly without sacrificing sharpness. And if you’re after that HDR quality, the Razer Kiyo Pro also gives you an option to activate the feature, though this will reduce the frame rate to 30 fps.

This premium-quality webcam connects via USB 3.0 and has a high-performance adaptive sensor that helps deliver crisp and vivid images even in low-light environments. The ultra-sensitive Type 1/2.8 CMOS sensor automatically adjusts to your lighting and your surroundings, “providing picture-perfect clarity”.

If you want to show off more of your RGB-lit setup or simply have more people in the shot, this webcam’s wide-angle lens will help you out in this. Using the Razer Synapse software, the Kiyo Pro will allow you to choose between three field-of-view options, including “Narrow”, “Medium” or “Wide” shots.

The Kiyo Pro is built to last as well. The webcam’s lens is designed with damage- and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3, the same material that's been used in flagship smartphones. The Kiyo Pro also comes with a handy privacy cover included in the package.

When it comes to actually setting it up, you have more than enough options to choose from. Just like any standard webcam, the Razer Kiyo Pro can sit comfortably on your gaming laptop or monitor. Alternatively, it can be placed on any surface thanks to its tilted stand or attached to a tripod of your choice.

