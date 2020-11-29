Quick! Get an Alienware desktop with Nvidia RTX 3080 in this huge Cyber Monday PC gaming deal

Scoring an Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 has been nigh-on impossible since it arrived in retailers back in September. Your best option, therefore, might be to grab a gaming PC with one built in, if it weren't for the added cost. Fortunately, we've found one for a very competitive price, making it one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen.

Right now you can get the Alienware Aurora R11 w/ RTX 3080 on sale for $1,808 at Dell by entering the coupon code "WEEKEND10" at checkout. Notably, this same config was on sale during Prime Day but is now $53 cheaper. In fact, it's only the fourth time we've seen an RTX 3080-based gaming rig on sale, making it one of the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals around.

Aurora R11 w/ RTX 3080: was $2,010 now $1,809 @ Alienware

The ultimate gaming machine is on sale. Currently, Alienware has its Aurora R11 with the RTX 3080 on sale for $1,808.99 via the coupon code "WEEKEND10." This killer rig features a Core i7-10700F CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and most importantly a GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU.View Deal

The Alienware Aurora R11 sits at the top of our list of best gaming PCs. The entire Aurora line won our top gaming PC award earlier this year. We love it for its smartly designed chassis, which makes it a breeze to swap components. And you'll probably want to up the RAM fairly quickly, given it ships with just 8GB (though supports up to 64GB).

Other than the relatively small amount of RAM, we're certain this machine will take your PC gaming experience to a whole new level. It comes with a Core i7-10700F CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU.

If you'd prefer something more portable, be sure to check our best gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals instead.

