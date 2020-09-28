My favorite Prime Day deal is back — here's how to get it right now

After months of rumors and leaks, Amazon Prime Day has finally been confirmed for October 13 and 14. Now that we have precise dates, we're also seeing some early Prime Day promos — including my favorite Prime Day deal for the past two years.

Through October 14, spend $10 on a single Whole Foods purchase and you'll get a free $10 Amazon credit. The purchase can be made online or in-store. That's one of the best Prime Day Whole Foods deals you'll see and an excellent deal for anyone who plans on shopping during Prime Day.

Prime Day: spend $10, get free $10 credit @ Whole Foods

My favorite Prime Day promo is back! Spend $10 at Whole Foods (online or in-store) from now through October 14, and you'll get a free $10 Amazon credit which you can use during Prime Day. (Prime Day is October 13 through October 14).View Deal

There are a few things to keep in mind with this deal. First, the $10 Amazon credit can only be used during Prime Day. It will expire when Prime Day ends on Wednesday, October 14 at 11:59pm (PST).

Additionally, you'll want to make your Whole Foods purchase early, so that you can have your $10 Amazon credit ready to go when you need it. (After your purchase at Whole Foods, you'll automatically get an e-mail detailing how to load the $10 credit to your Amazon account).

The credit itself can be used on any Prime Day purchase, excluding items like gift cards, delivery fees, and taxes. In addition, the item(s) purchased must be "sold by Amazon" for the credit to automatically kick in. Products sold by third-party sellers will not qualify for the offer, even if the product page says "fulfilled by Amazon" or "Prime Eligible."

New for 2020 is the fact that you can use the $10 credit on any purchase made online (via Whole Foods at Amazon.com) or Prime Now.

Want to get another free $10 Amazon credit? Currently, if you spend $10 or more at Amazon's small business store, you'll get a free $10 Amazon credit tp use on Prime Day. That deal is now available and here's how to get it.