Moto G Power (2022) announced: Price, release date, battery life and more

Moto G Power (2022) specs Price: $199, $249

Screen size: 6.5-inches (1600 x 720)

CPU: MediaTek Helio G37

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB/128GB

Rear cameras: 50MP (f/1.8) main; 2MP (f/2.4) macro; 2MP (f/2.4) depth

Front cameras: 8MP (f/2.0)

Battery size: 5,000 mAh

Size: 6.5 x 3 x 0.37 inches

Weight: 7.2 ounces

OS: Android 11

The Moto G Power (2022) promises the impressive battery life and affordable price of past G Power devices, but with a few new tricks. A redesigned camera array, larger storage options and higher refresh rate could make the best phone for battery life even better.

No, it hasn't been long since the Moto G Power (2021) launched. Yet the $199 starting price might've earned the handset enough popularity to warrant an annual update — especially among those who wants a phone that truly lasts all day. The previous-generation model survived over 14 hours in our battery life tests, beating out all the best phones (some of which cost five times the price.)

The Moto G Power (2022) will start shipping in the coming months. Until then, here's what you'll want to know about price, release date, features and, of course, battery life. Will the G Power continue its reign as battery life king?

The Moto G Power (2022) costs $199 for the 64GB storage version and $249 for the 128GB storage version. The Moto G Power (2021) came in only 32GB and 64GB storage options at the same price tiers, for comparison.

As for availability, Motorola has not given the Moto G Power (2022) an official release date. It's said to ship in the coming months, so we expect to see it early 2022.

Moto G Power (2022) design and display

(Image credit: Motorola)

Like many of the best cheap phones, the Moto G Power (2022) design is rather basic. The rear chassis comes in a matte black finish and features a subtle wavy design, complete with a near-seamless camera array in the top left corner and Motorola's batwing logo in the center. The insignia also acts as a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device.

The front bezel is thin enough, though there's a slightly thicker chin. Like the previous Moto G Power, the new version has a hole-punch front camera. But this time the hole punch is centered, instead of off to the left. Meanwhile the 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD slot and USB-C charging port remain in their familiar locations.

The Moto G Power (2022) has a 6.5-inch LCD display with 1600 x 720-pixel resolution. The display hasn't impressed us in past iterations of the phone, but with a faster 90Hz refresh rate, we could see improvements to gaming responsiveness and scrolling.

Moto G Power (2022) cameras

(Image credit: Motorola)

Though you're probably not pursuing a professional photography career if you're using the Moto G Power, the AI-enhanced cameras are slightly improved. Either way, you don't need to break the bank for great smartphone photos. For one of the best Android phones you can get for less than $200, the 50MP (f/1.8) main, 2MP (f/2.4) macro and 2MP (f/2.4) depth array offer considerable versatility. An 8MP (f/2.0) selfie cam is usually sufficient, too.

The Moto G Power (2021) photo results were a bit of mixed bag, providing better images in certain conditions than others. We'll need to conduct a series of camera comparisons with similarly-priced smartphones to gauge how the G Power's array of lenses and photography modes perform in this latest edition.

Moto G Power (2022) battery life

(Image credit: Motorola)

As the phone's name suggests, the reason you buy a Moto G Power is battery life. With a 5,000 mAh battery, this is a phone that prioritizes stamina. Motorola claims the G Power can last up to three days on a full charge, with battery life varying based on use. We'll need to test it ourselves before coming to any conclusions.

The Moto G Power (2021) lasted 14 hours and 4 minutes in our battery life test, in which we have a fully charged phone surf the web continuously over cellular until it runs out of power. The 2020 Moto G Power lasted a record-setting 16-plus hours, but this year's Moto G Power outlasted all but one other phone we've reviewed recently.

Moto G Power (2022) outlook

The Moto G Power line dominates the market in terms of battery life. For anyone who wants the longest-lasting smartphone, the Moto G Power (2022) could be the ultimate buy. And you can get it for as low as $199, making it one of the most affordable handsets around, too.

Whether it's a good update to the Moto G Power (2021) remains to be seen. We'll need to test the refreshed phone's new display and camera specs, as well the battery life. Motorola has certainly set the bar high for itself in this category.