Microsoft is adding its first AI-powered feature to Windows 11 - what to expect

Millions of PCs may never be the same again as Microsoft has revealed the first of what will surely be countless AI features added to the Windows 11 operating system.



Spotted in early previews of the latest version of Windows 11 by Windows Latest (opens in new tab), the new AI boost concerns the Snap feature, which is designed to let users have multiple windows open with windows of different sizes and custom layouts.

The new AI-powered version of this feature (apparently dubbed “Smart Snap” internally by Microsoft staff) does exactly what you'd think. It helps organise and remember specific users' layouts for regular groups of apps.

A great tool for multitaskers, this will essentially let users create their own bespoke snap screens which they bring up can bring up and cycle through at the click of a button. While this is hardly a system-selling feature, there will like be a whole suite of AI upgrades soon.

There has been talk of similar features coming to the file explorer that could help reduce the time we spend searching for things as well as an AI Powertoys (a feature designed to host a bunch of power user favorites) on the way.

Smart Snap is also a great reminder that while the likes of ChatGPT use text-based models, the future of AI integration into our daily workloads will be much more varied.

What will an AI-powered operating system look like?

(Image credit: Microsoft/Dell)

This is a tricky one as it depends on the level of integration. Are we talking the odd AI-powered feature or something on the scale of J.A.R.V.I.S. from Marvel's Iron Man?

In terms of Windows utilizing ChatGPT; expect to be talking to your computer more than you currently do. The potential of ChatGPT plugins means we may not be too far away from AI assistance in pretty much every part of Windows. Microsoft is working on bringing the technology to Office with Co-Pilot and surely it won’t stop there.

It will be interesting as well to see how Microsoft’s rivals respond to this. Google could integrate its own Google Bard or even something like Project Magi into Chromebooks. As for Macs? There has been no word on an Apple-backed AI, aside from a few upgrades to Siri , should these AI features prove popular with Windows users, Cupertino may be forced to respond with its own efforts.