Mario Golf: Super Rush release date, speed golf, roster, trailer and more

Mario Golf: Super Rush is the first time we've seen Mario pick up a set of clubs since 2014. The Mario Golf series has had something of a cult following among Nintendo fans, thanks to its tight gameplay, colorful aesthetics and dalliances with RPG features. There's also something inherently appealing about the wacky cast of Mario characters invading the somber, self-serious world of golf.

In any case, Mario Golf: Super Rush is an upcoming Nintendo Switch title. It's the first game in the series since Mario Golf: World Tour on the 3DS seven years ago. Since the game will be out very soon, we know a lot of details, including its release date, its cast of characters and more. A recent trailer has shown off what fans can expect, from the roster of playable heroes, to the game's innovative and chaotic Speed Golf mode.

Here's what you need to know about Mario Golf: Super Rush's release date, characters, trailer and more.

Here's an easy one to start. Mario Golf: Super Rush will debut for the Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2021. You can buy the game physically or digitally, and it costs $60 either way. There don't appear to be any special pre-order bonuses or collector's editions.

Mario Golf: Super Rush: Characters

Thanks to a recent trailer, we now have a pretty good idea of Mario Golf: Super Rush's playable characters. Nintendo has revealed 16 of Mario Golf: Super Rush's characters so far:

Boo

Bowser

Bowser Jr.

Chargin' Chuck

Daisy

Donkey Kong

King Bob-omb

Luigi

Mario

Pauline

Peach

Rosalina

Toad

Waluigi

Wario

Yoshi

All the usual suspects are present and accounted for, including Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser and Donkey Kong. Fans were pleased to see King Bob-omb, though: a fan-favorite boss from Super Mario 64. Chargin' Chuck is also an unconventional choice, since he's designed to look like a football player, not a golfer. But if we can accept dinosaurs and celestial goddesses in the gentleman's sport, I think we can accept Chargin' Chuck.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Mario Golf: Super Rush: Trailer

Nintendo first announced Mario Golf: Super Rush during this year's February Nintendo Direct livestream. We got a small taste of the gameplay, including the introduction of Spped Golf: a bizarre real-time competitive mode, where golfers all tee off in real time to see who can reach the hole first.

On May 17, we got a more extensive trailer, which revealed more of the game's cast. We also got a look at Battle Golf, which seems like something you won't find in a more buttoned-up golf sim:

Battle Golf is probably the big draw from this trailer. In this mode, players compete, Speed Golf-style, against each other on dangerous platforms with additional restrictions in place. It looks like the kind of madcap multiplayer fun that Nintendo likes to include in the Mario sports games.

There's not too much else to say about Mario Golf: Super Rush. It'll be out soon, and Tom's Guide will have a full review when it debuts. Until then, start sharpening your pencils and keep your scorecards handy. Horrendous shirts and caps are optional.