MacBook Pro 2023 leaker just tipped three major upgrades

As impressive as the Apple M2 chip is inside the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2 13-inch, it will be surpassed soon. A new leak from tipster LeaksApplePro says to expect big things from the 2023 MacBook Pros, which will likely pack new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

Speaking on Twitter (opens in new tab), the leaker claims that the performance on the 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will be “worth the wait." Apparently the new Apple laptops will offer better speeds, longer battery life and will produce less heat in the process. However, they may not come with any design or port changes this time around.

Hearing the new 14/16-inch MBP’s performance will be “worth the wait”.Better speeds, better battery life, less heat… sounds like a pretty nice product update for me. No design or I/O changes though.November 27, 2022 See more

None of that is particularly surprising. After all, the 2021 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros already introduced a refreshed design — complete with a new selection of ports. Similarly, the fact that the newer M2 variants will offer better power and efficiency is almost a given, since that’s been the case with previous Apple Silicon releases as far back as the original M1.

Leaked benchmarks for the MacBook Pro with M2 Max suggest a hefty power boost is coming, compared to the M1 Max. The M2 Max will reportedly offer a 12-core CPU (up from the M2’s 8 cores), 38 graphics cores and support for up to 96GB of RAM.

It’s not clear what the M2 Pro will offer, though its hardware specs are likely to sit somewhere between the M2 Max and the standard M2 chip. Both incoming MacBook Pros are also said to offer faster LPDDR5X RAM, which would offer the machines much better bandwidth for work with high-intensity apps.

It’s still not entirely clear when the next wave of MacBook Pros will be revealed. We’ll be on the lookout for news and rumors, so be sure to bookmark our MacBook Pro M2 Pro hub for the latest info.